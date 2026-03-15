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Iran security chief accuses 'Epstein Network' of plotting 9/11-style attack to blame Tehran, here's all you need to know

The September 11 attacks in 2001 remain among the deadliest terrorist incidents in modern history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed after 19 hijackers linked to Al-Qaeda seized control of four passenger planes in the United States.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Mar 15, 2026, 09:07 PM IST

Iran security chief accuses 'Epstein Network' of plotting 9/11-style attack to blame Tehran, here's all you need to know
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Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has warned of a possible conspiracy aimed at blaming Iran for a major terrorist attack. "I've heard that the remaining members of Epstein's network have devised a conspiracy to create an incident similar to 9/11 and blame Iran for it. Iran fundamentally opposes such terrorist schemes and has no war with the American people," Larijani posted on X.

Escalating tensions between US, Israel and Iran

Larijani's statement comes at a time when the United States and Israel are engaged in a war with Iran. The conflict escalated after the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month. The attacks killed Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and triggered a wider war in the Middle East.

In response, Iran has launched attacks on Israel and on US military bases located in Gulf countries. Israel and the US have also continued striking Iranian targets. According to reports, the war has left more than 2,000 people dead, most of them in Iran. The Pentagon said that US and Israeli forces have struck more than 15,000 targets across Iran since the war began.

US reinforces military presence in region

US media have also reported that the Pentagon has deployed the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli to the region, along with around 2,500 Marines. This move underscores the escalating tensions and the US's commitment to supporting its ally Israel.

About the 9/11 attacks

The September 11 attacks in 2001 remain among the deadliest terrorist incidents in modern history. Nearly 3,000 people were killed after 19 hijackers linked to Al-Qaeda seized control of four passenger planes in the United States. Two planes, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175, flew into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Centre in New York City, 17 minutes apart. The impacts set the towers on fire, trapping people on upper floors and covering the city in smoke. Within two hours, both towers collapsed.

A third plane, American Airlines Flight 77, struck the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military near Washington, DC. The fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, crashed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers attempted to overpower the hijackers. It is believed that the hijackers intended to target the US Capitol

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