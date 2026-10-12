Iran says US fails to meet its 7 conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz: 'Insufficient'

Iran's security chief and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, called the US response "insufficient", Iranian state media reported on Sunday. He said Washington needs to clarify its stance on issues that remain unclear to Tehran before any breakthrough.

Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz to test how far the US will go to reach a deal. Tehran has rejected Washington's reply to its seven conditions for reopening the key waterway, saying some demands are still unaddressed. With global energy supplies at stake, the deadlock risks prolonging one of the most critical flashpoints of the conflict.

Iran's security chief and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, called the US response "insufficient", Iranian state media reported on Sunday. He said Washington needs to clarify its stance on issues that remain unclear to Tehran before any breakthrough.

"We presented seven conditions to the Americans and clearly stated that the Strait of Hormuz would not be opened to them, and no negotiations would take place, until these conditions are met," Rezaei said. He added that Iran was "no longer in the process of responding to the Americans".

"In their response, they have accepted some of our conditions, while others remain unclear," he said.

Uncertainty deepens over Strait of Hormuz as Iran-US talks stall

The standoff risks extending uncertainty over the strategic waterway, which accounted for nearly 20% of global oil and LNG shipments before the war started in late February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

The US conveyed its response via Qatari mediators, who have been shuttling messages between the two sides to end the conflict and resume shipping. According to Iranian officials, the proposal aims to restore trust and bring both countries back to an upgraded version of the interim memorandum of understanding reached in June, which had led to a brief ceasefire and covered both the strait and Iran's nuclear programme.

An official familiar with the talks told Reuters last week that the key dispute was over sequencing of the proposed steps, not the substance of the plan.

Iran says nuclear talks not linked to Strait of Hormuz reopening

Iran has dismissed speculation that it is prepared to negotiate its nuclear programme to get the waterway reopened. According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, the US proposals largely repeat Washington's earlier stance, particularly on the nuclear issue. He said Iran's immediate focus remains the Strait of Hormuz and ensuring security in the area.



Baghaei also denied that Iran offered to allow inspections by the UN nuclear watchdog in return for sanctions relief, stating that Tehran has not engaged in nuclear talks with Washington.



The nuclear issue continues to be a major hurdle in bilateral ties. While Washington has long sought restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme, Tehran has rejected what it considers unacceptable demands.

The strait will remain closed to the US until Tehran's seven conditions based on the Islamabad memorandum of understanding are met, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf reiterated on October 4.

He also warned that Washington cannot continue to drag out diplomacy while pushing one-sided demands.

Trump says conflict could end "really quick"

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has indicated the conflict could end immediately, while warning that Iran might escalate ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. At a campaign rally in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, Trump said Iran seemed to be softening its position but could take further action before the vote to damage his political standing.

"They're (Iran) sort of calming down. They'll probably do a little bit extra before the election, thinking it's going to hurt us, but we could end it really quick. They don't know how nice I've been to them," he said.

Earlier, Trump had said there would be no US attack on Iran before the midterm elections, pointing to productive dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

Despite the diplomatic engagement, the US blockade will stay in place, he said in a post on X on Thursday.

Trump said the US is holding "productive discussions" with the Islamic Republic of Iran and will not attack Iran before the November 3 elections, while repeating his stance that "IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!"