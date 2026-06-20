WORLD

Iran says 'ready for diplomacy' if US ensures Israel honours ceasefire, after strikes on South Lebanon

At least four Israeli strikes were reported in South Lebanon minutes after a new 'ceasefire' came into effect, after the US-Iran Memorandum of Agreement (MoU). More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since a US-brokered October “ceasefire” came into effect. Amid continued Israeli attacks, Iran’s deputy foreign minister has told Al Jazeera Tehran is “ready to move forward” on diplomacy with Washington. Still, the United States must ensure Israel abides by the terms of the deal to end the war.

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