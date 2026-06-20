FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
London Train Crash: Driver killed, several injured in major rail accident; details here

London Train Crash: Driver killed, several injured in major rail accident

Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027 as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'; singer calls it an 'unreal feeling'

Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027 as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'; singer reacts

Gold, silver prices today, June 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, June 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth

Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

Iran says 'ready for diplomacy' if US ensures Israel honours ceasefire, after strikes on South Lebanon

At least four Israeli strikes were reported in South Lebanon minutes after a new 'ceasefire' came into effect, after the US-Iran Memorandum of Agreement (MoU). More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since a US-brokered October “ceasefire” came into effect. Amid continued Israeli attacks, Iran’s deputy foreign minister has told Al Jazeera Tehran is “ready to move forward” on diplomacy with Washington. Still, the United States must ensure Israel abides by the terms of the deal to end the war.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 20, 2026, 07:53 AM IST

Iran says 'ready for diplomacy' if US ensures Israel honours ceasefire, after strikes on South Lebanon
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

At least four Israeli strikes were reported in South Lebanon minutes after a new 'ceasefire' came into effect, after the US-Iran Memorandum of Agreement (MoU). More than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip since a US-brokered October “ceasefire” came into effect. Amid continued Israeli attacks, Iran’s deputy foreign minister has told Al Jazeera Tehran is “ready to move forward” on diplomacy with Washington. Still, the United States must ensure Israel abides by the terms of the deal to end the war.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran says 'ready for diplomacy' if US ensures Israel honours ceasefire, after strikes on South Lebanon
Iran says 'ready for diplomacy' if US ensures Israel honours ceasefire
Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027 as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'; singer calls it an 'unreal feeling'
Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027 as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'; singer reacts
Gold, silver prices today, June 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, June 20, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Commonwealth Games despite fourth-place finish at Doha Diamond League
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Commonwealth Games despite poor performance in Doha
Who is Ismael Saibari? Morocco midfielder who scored fastest goal of 2026 FIFA World Cup
Who is Ismael Saibari? Morocco star who scripted WC history with fastest goal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement