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US-Iran MoU on edge: Iran rejects missile talks, Trump demands IAEA access

Iran and the US clashed over the 14-point document, which reportedly includes provisions related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing certain financial restrictions on Iran, and outlining expectations for future technical talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 08:01 AM IST

US-Iran MoU on edge: Iran rejects missile talks, Trump demands IAEA access
US-Iran MoU on edge(Representative image)
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The missile programme of the Islamic Republic is not included in the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United States, said Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump warned he would “cancel meetings” in the ongoing technical talks if Iran does not allow IAEA nuclear inspections. 

Iran rules out missile talks in US MoU 

President Pezeshkian said Tehran’s missile programme is not part of the 14-point MoU with the US and will not be included in any future deal. According to a video shared by the Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Pezeshkian made the remarks while speaking at a news conference in Pakistan during his visit to Islamabad.

"The discussion over our missiles does not exist in the MoU, and it never will," Pezeshkian said, firmly rejecting any linkage between Iran's missile capabilities and the agreement with the United States. He further defended Iran's missile programme, describing it as a critical element of the country's defence strategy. "If we did not have the missiles we use for our defence, Israel and the United States would have devastated Iran," he said. Pezeshkian's comments came during discussions with Pakistani leadership on bilateral relations and regional developments, following the conclusion of the technical talks in Switzerland as part of the 14-point MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in the region.

Trump ties talks to nuclear inspections

Trump, on the other hand, warned of consequences in technical talks with Iran if Tehran blocks IAEA nuclear inspections, insisting Washington has “100 per cent” assurances on access.

Speaking in Pennsylvania, he said Iran agreed in principle to inspections “at the appropriate time” and claimed negotiations are going well with Iran “decimated” and its military/leadership “wiped out”.Trump reiterated the US red line that “Iran will not have a nuclear weapon”, cited disruption in Strait of Hormuz oil flows, and said any economic deal would include US farm aid for Iran’s food and medicine needs.

According to CNN, a senior US administration official read out the 14-point document, which reportedly includes provisions related to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing certain financial restrictions on Iran, and outlining expectations for future technical talks on Iran's nuclear programme.

However, the published text does not include any reference to restrictions on Iran's missile programme or wider defence capabilities. The only weapons-related provision explicitly mentioned is Iran's commitment not to "procure or develop nuclear weapons". While US President Donald Trump had earlier made curbing Iran's missile programme a key justification for military operations, his position has since shifted during diplomatic negotiations. He said at last week's G7 summit in France that "missiles aren't the problem".

(With inputs from ANI)

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