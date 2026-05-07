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Iran says it's 'fully ready' to provide 'maritime services, technical support' to ships in Hormuz

According to a statement issued by the maritime authority and carried by Iran's state-run IRNA, the announcement was issued to ship commanders to ensure maritime safety, improve vessel seaworthiness, and safeguard crew welfare.

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Updated : May 07, 2026, 09:14 AM IST

Iran says it's 'fully ready' to provide 'maritime services, technical support' to ships in Hormuz
Image source: ANI
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The Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran on Thursday announced that it is fully prepared to offer maritime, technical, and medical support services to commercial vessels operating in the strategic Strait of Hormuz and surrounding regional waters, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a temporary pause to "Project Freedom".

According to a statement issued by the maritime authority and carried by Iran's state-run IRNA, the announcement was issued to ship commanders to ensure maritime safety, improve vessel seaworthiness, and safeguard crew welfare.

The organisation said the message is being formally transmitted through maritime communication channels of Iranian ports and is intended for all vessels navigating the region, particularly those operating near Iranian territorial waters and anchorages.

According to IRNA, the maritime authority stated that ships may access a range of services, including provisions, fuel supply, medical assistance, health services, and authorised repair-related materials if required.

Emphasising its regulatory and sovereign responsibilities, the Ports and Maritime Organisation further stated that the initiative reflects Iran's commitment to ensuring safe and sustainable maritime traffic in one of the world's most strategically important waterways.

The announcement also noted that the message will be broadcast three times daily for three consecutive days via maritime communication networks and VHF systems in the region.

The advisory further instructed ship masters and owners to contact Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) centres at the nearest Iranian ports or through local representatives on VHF channel 16 to request services and communicate operational needs.

The announcement comes a day after Trump on Tuesday declared that "Project Freedom", an initiative aimed at helping the passage of commercial vessels trapped in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating regional tensions in the Gulf, will be temporarily paused while the naval blockade of Iran's ports remains in place.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision was taken following requests from Pakistan, which has been acting as a mediator to broker a peace deal between Washington and Tehran, and other countries.

Trump further claimed that the decision also followed what he described as significant military gains during the campaign against Iran and progress toward a potential agreement with Iranian representatives.

The US President further noted that the pause was announced to "see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed" between Tehran and Washington.

"Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalised and signed," the post read.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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