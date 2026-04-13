Iran says 'If you fight, we will fight' as Trump prepares to blockade ports starting from Monday

Iran's negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday said US President Donald Trump's threat will not affect the Iranian nation as they 'will not bow' and continue to fight. He said that the nation had very good initiatives to show goodwill in peace talks with the US, which led to negotiations brokered by Pakistan.

Iran's negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on Sunday said US President Donald Trump's threat will not affect the Iranian nation as they 'will not bow' and continue to fight. He said that the nation had very good initiatives to show goodwill in peace talks with the US, which led to negotiations brokered by Pakistan.

“If you fight, we will fight, and if you come forward with logic, we will deal with logic. We will not bow to any threats; let them test our will once again so that we can teach them a bigger lesson,” he said, according to the Guardian reports. His remarks came after the United States military announced it would begin blockading all Iranian ports on Monday in a move to exert pressure on Tehran after the peace talks in Pakistan concluded without a deal.