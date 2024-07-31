Twitter
World

World

Iran's supreme leader pledges to avenge Hamas chief's death, calls Israel 'terrorist occupiers'

Iran declares national mourning for Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh after his alleged assassination by Israel.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Jul 31, 2024, 08:34 PM IST

Iran's supreme leader pledges to avenge Hamas chief's death, calls Israel 'terrorist occupiers'
Iran's supreme leader pledges to avenge Hamas chief's death
Iran Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed to seek retribution for the death of Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was reportedly killed on Iranian soil. Khamenei's remarks, shared on his official website, conveyed his condolences to the Palestinian people and the resistance front for the "martyrdom" of Haniyeh and one of his companions, who were allegedly killed in an Israeli attack earlier that day in Tehran.
Khamenei emphasized that Israel had set the stage for a "harsh punishment" against itself.

In response to the incident, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued two statements accusing Israel of assassinating Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards at their residence in Tehran. The IRGC condemned the attack as a terrorist act that defied international laws and regulations. They promised a "harsh and painful response" to Israel for this act, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

The IRGC extended condolences for the deaths of Haniyeh and his bodyguard, noting that Haniyeh had been in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday. Haniyeh had made numerous visits to Iran over the years, strengthening ties between Hamas and Iran.

The Iranian president also expressed his condolences on the social media platform X, condemning the attack and vowing to defend Iran's territorial integrity, dignity, honor, and pride. He called the Israelis "terrorist occupiers" and promised that they would regret their "cowardly move."

In response to the assassination, the Iranian government declared a three-day national mourning period for Haniyeh, as reported by the official news agency IRNA. This incident has heightened tensions in the region, with Iran promising significant repercussions for Israel's actions.

 

