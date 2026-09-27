Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was pulled from rubble after hospital bombed: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei was pulled from the rubble after a US-Israel airstrike targeted a hospital in Tehran, where he was treated following the February 28 attacks that killed Ayatollah Khamenei, according to Mohsen Heydari.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly "pulled from the rubble" of a Tehran hospital after joint US and Israeli strikes struck medical facility where he was being treated following earlier bombardments.

According to report by New York Post, Mohsen Heydari, member of Iran's Assembly of Experts, disclosed this information in interview with Qatari television network Al Araby on Thursday (local time).

This revelation comes as tensions remain high across Middle East following February 28 joint strikes carried out by US and Israel against Tehran.

In attack, Iran's then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several other senior officials were killed.

What Mohsen Heydari revealed

Khamenei was rushed to Tehran hospital after February strikes on his father narrowly missed killing him.

To launch war, allies obliterated Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Tehran compound on February 28, killing 86-year-old supreme leader and dozens of his top officials. In days that followed, they reportedly bombed three different hospitals in Tehran as well.

"Even after he (Mojtaba) had been wounded and taken to hospital, three hospitals in Tehran were bombed," Mohsen Heydari told Qatari television network Al Araby, according to New York Post.

"Mojtaba Khamenei was in third hospital and was pulled from rubble," Heydari said.

Following this, 56-year-old vanished to undisclosed location and has not made public appearance or been heard from since, report said.

In interview, Heidari reportedly called Mojtaba a "man of the shadows".

Reportedly, Mojtaba was unaware of his March 8 selection until broadcast aired on state television. But once decision was made, he was "legally and religiously" bound to accept it, official said.

Voting for Iran's new Supreme Leader

Assembly of Experts was body mandated with choosing Iran's new supreme leader. It was reportedly target of US and Israel strikes, New York Post report added.

Following initial strikes, members wrote their vote on paper before being summoned to undisclosed location, without prior awareness of agenda. Mojtaba got 50 of 59 votes during meeting.

"We obtained information that Mojtaba Khamenei was healthy and able to lead, and we determined that he met the requirements of religious qualification, justice and competence to manage the country," Heydari was further quoted as saying in report. These revelations follow months of speculation over Mojtaba's health.

Trump on Mojtaba Khamenei's Health

Earlier in August, while speaking in an interview with US commentator Glenn Beck, US President Trump addressed speculations regarding Mojtaba's health. Trump had noted, "I don't think he's dead."

"He was very seriously wounded. Left side of his body, arm, leg, whole thing. He was very seriously wounded, but I don't think he's dead," US President added.