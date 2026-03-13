WORLD

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's mysterious absence sparks health concerns; Is he in coma?

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has been absent from public eye ever since his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a joint strike by the United States and Israel military forces. Recently, Khamenei issued his first statement since taking on power, warning of attacks to “avenge the blood of Iranians” and block off the vital Strait of Hormuz, according to Iranian state media. His mysterious absence has sparked intense speculation about his health, with reports suggesting he's in a coma after being severely injured in the same airstrike that killed his father.

