Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei acknowledged thousands killed in recent protests, blaming foreign interference. Former US President Trump condemned his leadership, calling for a change. Tensions rise as international scrutiny focuses on Iran’s political stability and human rights record.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly acknowledged for the first time that the recent nationwide protests led to the deaths of thousands, in remarks that mark an unusual admission by the country’s clerical leadership. The unrest, which erupted in late December over rising prices, inflation, and broader political grievances, resulted in what Khamenei described as 'several thousand' fatalities.

In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei condemned the conditions that contributed to the deaths as “inhuman” and 'savage,' but he shifted responsibility away from Iranian authorities, blaming the United States and other foreign actors for orchestrating and encouraging the demonstrations. He accused former US President Donald Trump of supporting the unrest from abroad, labelling him a 'criminal' and insisting that those involved in what he called criminal acts would not go unpunished.

Trump Calls for Regime Change

Reacting to Khamenei’s statements, Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Iran’s leadership. In an interview with Politico, Trump condemned the handling of the protests and directly targeted Khamenei’s role in the violence, asserting that the Supreme Leader has overseen the destruction of his country through unprecedented levels of brutality.

'Leadership is about respect, not fear and death,' Trump said, describing Khamenei as 'a sick man' who has mismanaged his nation and allowed mass killings. He further called Iran “the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership” and urged that it was time to seek new leadership in the country.

Back-and-Forth Accusations Intensify

Khamenei, meanwhile, continued to place blame on the United States. In posts on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the US of orchestrating the protests to destabilise and exploit Iran. 'The recent sedition was orchestrated by the US. The US did the planning and took action. The US’s goal is to devour Iran,' he wrote.

Signs of Calm Amid High Tensions

Despite the high-profile exchange between Iran’s leadership and Trump, daily life in Tehran and other major cities is reportedly beginning to return to normal following weeks of protests and extensive security operations.

The developments underscore the growing international focus on Iran’s political stability and the continued scrutiny of the country’s human rights record. The exchange of accusations between Khamenei and Trump highlights the intensifying geopolitical tension surrounding Iran and raises questions about potential external pressure or intervention in the country’s internal affairs.