SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'
US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans
Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'
Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported
Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral
Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH
Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees
EU suspends trade deal with US amid Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats, says, 'ratification will have to wait'
WORLD
Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei acknowledged thousands killed in recent protests, blaming foreign interference. Former US President Trump condemned his leadership, calling for a change. Tensions rise as international scrutiny focuses on Iran’s political stability and human rights record.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly acknowledged for the first time that the recent nationwide protests led to the deaths of thousands, in remarks that mark an unusual admission by the country’s clerical leadership. The unrest, which erupted in late December over rising prices, inflation, and broader political grievances, resulted in what Khamenei described as 'several thousand' fatalities.
In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei condemned the conditions that contributed to the deaths as “inhuman” and 'savage,' but he shifted responsibility away from Iranian authorities, blaming the United States and other foreign actors for orchestrating and encouraging the demonstrations. He accused former US President Donald Trump of supporting the unrest from abroad, labelling him a 'criminal' and insisting that those involved in what he called criminal acts would not go unpunished.
Reacting to Khamenei’s statements, Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Iran’s leadership. In an interview with Politico, Trump condemned the handling of the protests and directly targeted Khamenei’s role in the violence, asserting that the Supreme Leader has overseen the destruction of his country through unprecedented levels of brutality.
'Leadership is about respect, not fear and death,' Trump said, describing Khamenei as 'a sick man' who has mismanaged his nation and allowed mass killings. He further called Iran “the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership” and urged that it was time to seek new leadership in the country.
Khamenei, meanwhile, continued to place blame on the United States. In posts on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the US of orchestrating the protests to destabilise and exploit Iran. 'The recent sedition was orchestrated by the US. The US did the planning and took action. The US’s goal is to devour Iran,' he wrote.
Despite the high-profile exchange between Iran’s leadership and Trump, daily life in Tehran and other major cities is reportedly beginning to return to normal following weeks of protests and extensive security operations.
The developments underscore the growing international focus on Iran’s political stability and the continued scrutiny of the country’s human rights record. The exchange of accusations between Khamenei and Trump highlights the intensifying geopolitical tension surrounding Iran and raises questions about potential external pressure or intervention in the country’s internal affairs.