FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans

Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported

Yuzvendra Chahal recreates viral meme 'Krrish Ka Sunega', warns bowlers ahead of IPL 2026, video goes viral

Massive fire breaks out in mall at Pakistan’s Karachi, three killed; video shows black thick plumes visible from miles away; WATCH

Attacks on Hindus unabated in Bangladesh, businessman beaten to death while defending employees

EU suspends trade deal with US amid Donald Trump's Greenland tariff threats, says, 'ratification will have to wait'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details

SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans

Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'

AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch

Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list

Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei acknowledged thousands killed in recent protests, blaming foreign interference. Former US President Trump condemned his leadership, calling for a change. Tensions rise as international scrutiny focuses on Iran’s political stability and human rights record.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 18, 2026, 10:57 AM IST

Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei acknowledges ‘several thousand’ deaths in unrest, over 3,000 reported
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has publicly acknowledged for the first time that the recent nationwide protests led to the deaths of thousands, in remarks that mark an unusual admission by the country’s clerical leadership. The unrest, which erupted in late December over rising prices, inflation, and broader political grievances, resulted in what Khamenei described as 'several thousand' fatalities.

In a televised address on Saturday, Khamenei condemned the conditions that contributed to the deaths as “inhuman” and 'savage,' but he shifted responsibility away from Iranian authorities, blaming the United States and other foreign actors for orchestrating and encouraging the demonstrations. He accused former US President Donald Trump of supporting the unrest from abroad, labelling him a 'criminal' and insisting that those involved in what he called criminal acts would not go unpunished.

Trump Calls for Regime Change

Reacting to Khamenei’s statements, Donald Trump intensified his criticism of Iran’s leadership. In an interview with Politico, Trump condemned the handling of the protests and directly targeted Khamenei’s role in the violence, asserting that the Supreme Leader has overseen the destruction of his country through unprecedented levels of brutality.

'Leadership is about respect, not fear and death,' Trump said, describing Khamenei as 'a sick man' who has mismanaged his nation and allowed mass killings. He further called Iran “the worst place to live anywhere in the world because of poor leadership” and urged that it was time to seek new leadership in the country.

Back-and-Forth Accusations Intensify

Khamenei, meanwhile, continued to place blame on the United States. In posts on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the US of orchestrating the protests to destabilise and exploit Iran. 'The recent sedition was orchestrated by the US. The US did the planning and took action. The US’s goal is to devour Iran,' he wrote.

Signs of Calm Amid High Tensions

Despite the high-profile exchange between Iran’s leadership and Trump, daily life in Tehran and other major cities is reportedly beginning to return to normal following weeks of protests and extensive security operations.

The developments underscore the growing international focus on Iran’s political stability and the continued scrutiny of the country’s human rights record. The exchange of accusations between Khamenei and Trump highlights the intensifying geopolitical tension surrounding Iran and raises questions about potential external pressure or intervention in the country’s internal affairs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download pdf, merit list and others details
SSC CHSL exam 2025-26: Result announced at ssc.gov.in, Check how to download
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US strike in Syria, directly linked to ISIS gunmen responsible for ambush targeting 3 Americans
Who was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al-Qaeda affiliate senior terrorist killed in US
AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy: 'Never wished to cause pain, India is my home'
AR Rahman breaks silence on his 'communal' remark controversy
US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim in Syria, linked to ISIS ambush that killed three Americans
US strikes Al-Qaeda affiliate leader, senior terrorist Bilal Hasan al-Jasim
Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram: 'He just didn't feel like singing that day'
Chinmayi reacts to netizen claiming AR Rahman refused to sing Vande Mataram
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms
Latest K-drama releases of this week (January 15 to 18): Latest series to watch
Not Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana, Toxic, but THIS is most anticipated film of 2026, IMDb reveals list
Not Dhurandhar 2 Ramayana, Toxic THIS is most anticipated film of 2026
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement