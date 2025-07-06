Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei makes first public appearance since Iran-Israel conflict

This marks Khamenei’s first confirmed public appearance since hostilities with Israel began on June 13.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, was seen in public for the first time since a 12-day war with Israel. Following allegations that Khamenei had been hiding in a secure area since the start of a 12-day aerial conflict with Israel that claimed the lives of several senior Iranian officials, including military chiefs and nuclear experts, the visit took place.

On Saturday, Khamenei was seen attending a mourning ceremony on the eve of Ashoura. People were chanting when Khamenei entered the building, which is frequently used for important governmental and religious events, while wearing his traditional black robes.

Since the conflict began on June 13, this is the Supreme Leader's first known public appearance. Khamenei issued pre-recorded messages instead of making any in-person appearances during the initial days of the air raids.

Khamenei's absence from public events has raised questions about his whereabouts due to the conflict's escalating security concerns. During this time, pre-recorded video was used to broadcast his talks, including his yearly address to commemorate significant religious holidays. Later, when regional tensions escalated, Iranian officials said that the decision was made based on security protocols.

The Israeli conflict, which is marked by clandestine attacks and airstrikes, has raised concerns about further instability in the region. However their low-level retaliations and threats, Iran's leadership has remained resilient in the face of mounting international pressure.