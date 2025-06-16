This development comes during a period of intense violence between the two countries.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, according to a report by Iran International. The report says Khamenei’s family, including his son Mojtaba, is also with him in the secure Lavizan facility. This development comes during a period of intense violence between the two countries. Israeli airstrikes over the past four days have reportedly killed more than 200 Iranians, with most of the victims being civilians, according to Iran’s Health Ministry. Israel has claimed the strikes are aimed at destroying Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Reports suggest that Khamenei has been taken to the bunker during previous Israeli operations as well. The latest Israeli strike on the city of Mashhad is being seen as a direct warning to Khamenei that no place in Iran is safe. A diplomatic source told Iran International that Israel had the opportunity to kill Khamenei on the first night of the assault but decided against it, offering him a final chance to stop Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

In a major shift in tactics, Iran launched its first daytime missile attack on Israel. Explosions rocked Tel Aviv on Sunday, while Iranian missiles also struck residential areas in Haifa and southern Israel after nightfall. In Bat Yam, a city near Tel Aviv, residents were preparing for yet another night of fear and uncertainty following a strike on an apartment building the night before.

Meanwhile, in Washington, two US officials told Reuters that Donald Trump had recently blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei.

Israel began its latest campaign with a surprise attack on Friday, which reportedly killed several top Iranian military leaders and damaged nuclear facilities.

Among the dead were Mohammad Kazemi, the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and his deputy, who were killed in strikes on Tehran on Sunday, according to semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim.