WORLD
This development comes during a period of intense violence between the two countries.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been moved to an underground bunker in northeastern Tehran as tensions between Iran and Israel continue to rise, according to a report by Iran International. The report says Khamenei’s family, including his son Mojtaba, is also with him in the secure Lavizan facility. This development comes during a period of intense violence between the two countries. Israeli airstrikes over the past four days have reportedly killed more than 200 Iranians, with most of the victims being civilians, according to Iran’s Health Ministry. Israel has claimed the strikes are aimed at destroying Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
Reports suggest that Khamenei has been taken to the bunker during previous Israeli operations as well. The latest Israeli strike on the city of Mashhad is being seen as a direct warning to Khamenei that no place in Iran is safe. A diplomatic source told Iran International that Israel had the opportunity to kill Khamenei on the first night of the assault but decided against it, offering him a final chance to stop Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
In a major shift in tactics, Iran launched its first daytime missile attack on Israel. Explosions rocked Tel Aviv on Sunday, while Iranian missiles also struck residential areas in Haifa and southern Israel after nightfall. In Bat Yam, a city near Tel Aviv, residents were preparing for yet another night of fear and uncertainty following a strike on an apartment building the night before.
Meanwhile, in Washington, two US officials told Reuters that Donald Trump had recently blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei.
Israel began its latest campaign with a surprise attack on Friday, which reportedly killed several top Iranian military leaders and damaged nuclear facilities.
Among the dead were Mohammad Kazemi, the intelligence chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, and his deputy, who were killed in strikes on Tehran on Sunday, according to semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim.
Khan sir issues first statement after 'ghoonghat controversy', reveals real reason behind his wife's veiled look, says 'It was..'
Meet Indian genius, who cracked JEE with AIR... later topped NEET UG 2025 exam with 99.99 percentile, he is from...
K-pop star Jackson Wang to star in Hrithik Roshan's Krissh 4? K-pop star breaks his silence
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and his family hiding in bunker amid war with Israel? Report claims...
Weather update: Light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here
Viral video: After Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, woman's 'empty flight' reel sparks outrage, netizens calls it 'immature act', watch
Amid Israel-Iran war, North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes this big decision, wants to increase supply of...
'Genelia D'Souza had almost married John Abraham': Actress breaks her silence, says 'unko poocho kyun unhone....'
Pakistan supporter Turkey now worried about PM Modi's Cyprus visit, reason is...
Donald Trump rejects Israel's plan to kill Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei, says, 'It's possible we could...'
Apoorva Mukhija accuses Urfi Javed of abusing her off-camera: 'Tumhari aukaat...'
What is ‘Naked Flying’? This budget-friendly travel trend can help save you a lot of money, it's not what you think, know here
Meet man, IIT Bombay grad, who left Rs 10000000 salary job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, he is..., currently posted in...
Ahmedabad plane crash: Second black box recovered from Air India crash site, cockpit voice recorder to help identify cause
Amid Israel-Iran war, Benjamin Netanyahu makes big claim, says Tehran wants to kill US President Donald Trump, reason is...
Weather Update: Yellow alert issued in Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi till...
K-pop star Jackson Wang explores Mumbai streets, follows locals, eats Pani Puri, Vada Pav, learns Kathak
Israel-Iran War: Iran confirms deaths of 3 IRGC officials in Israeli strikes
Another mishap on Kantara Chapter 1 set: Boat carrying Rishab Shetty, 30 crew members capsizes
Sudhanshu Pandey comments on his The Traitors co-contestant Apoorva Mukhija, calls Gen-Z 'lost' generation: 'She needs to..' | Exclusive
Big jackpot for India, may soon find massive crude oil reserve similar to Guyana in..., this discovery will boost...
Viral video: Tourists panic as snake slithers into crowded waters at Kempty falls
'If they win the series...': Michael Clarke picks THIS player as India's 'x-factor' for England Tests
'3-2 in favour of...': Dale Steyn drops bold prediction for India-England Test series
UPI transactions to get faster from today, other rules to change by July
Meet woman, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir who quit high-paying job in Switzerland, later cracked UPSC on third attempt with AIR..., she is...
Donald Trump may take BIG decision, plans to extend US travel ban to 36 more countries; check full list here
Meet son of vegetable seller, who sold mobile covers during day, studied at night, now cracked NEET UG 2025, his AIR is...
Meet Hillang Yajik, 25-year-old fitness model, who scripted history by winning gold at...; she is from...
Meet woman who studied in US, UK, now a director at Rs 2000 crore company, is very close to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, she is...
Govt takes BIG step amid Israel-Iran conflict, says this on Indian students stranded in Iran
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, second hospitalisation this month
Sitaare Zameen Par FIRST review out: Aamir Khan-starrer is 'must-watch for everyone', film 'haste-haste zaroori message de jaati hai'
Housefull 5 box office collection day 10: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan's film scores Rs 26 crore in second weekend, races for Rs 250 crore worldwide
July 23 is important day for Narayana Murthy as Infosys set to announce...
Ignored India star sends strong message to BCCI selectors with century in intra-squad match ahead of England Tests
Israel-Iran War: US President Donald Trump halted Israel's plan to kill Iran's supreme leader Khamenei, says report
UK tourist praises Delhi metro in viral video, compares it to London Underground
'Was offered an easier path, he said...': Virat Kohli goes down memory lane as he shares heartfelt post on Father's Day
Aamir Khan makes big statement on love-jihad, reacts to trolls, criticism: 'My sisters and daughters are married to Hindus, will you...'
Viral Video: US President Donald Trump seen taking a nap during military parade, netizens say, 'All the money...', WATCH
Dassault CEO makes BIG statement on Pakistan's claims of downing Indian Rafale jets, says, 'What Pakistanis are saying is...'
US President Donald Trump offers to end Israel-Iran conflict: 'Just like India-Pakistan...'
Ratan Tata's TCS earns Rs 22215 crore in just 5 days despite...; mcap reaches Rs...
King cobras spotted near Mount Everest, here's why it is concerning
IND vs ENG: THIS India legend to oversee team's preparations in England until head coach Gautam Gambhir rejoins squad
Viral Video: Gurugram man recklessly drives speeding Lamborghini worth Rs 6 crore, netizens say 'Playing Fast & Furious on Indian roads'
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Gujarat government to observe 1-day state mourning tomorrow for former CM Vijay Rupani
Gautam Adani's billions at risk as Iran-Israel war escalates? Group CFO said this
South African legend AB de Villiers reveals Virat Kohli didn't speak to him for months due to THIS reason
UIDAI extends deadline! Aadhaar holders can now update documents free till...
Delhi-NCR news: After Delhi, Greater Noida to raze over 20 illegal colonies in demolition drive
India's U-19 World Cup hero shines in America, slams half-century for Shah Rukh Khan's team in Major League Cricket
Khan Sir's BIG statement on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'Bansuri bajane wale Krishna kabhi...'
Meet son of utensil cleaner, who worked in factory, now cracked NEET 2025 to become a doctor, he is from...
IND vs ENG: Which Test matches will Jasprit Bumrah play on England tour? Captain Shubman Gill gives BIG update
Days after Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India Express flight delayed at last minute due to THIS reason
TGIKS 3: Salman Khan jokes about divorce, alimony, says 'aadhe paise lekar...'; WATCH viral video
Turkey issues big statement on alleged role in Air India Dreamliner crash: 'Seems to be aimed at...'
Kushal Tandon confirms breakup with Shivangi Joshi, later deletes post: 'It's been 5 months, so..'
After Test retirement, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma set to return to action with THIS crucial series; Check schedule
SHOCKING: 10-year-old falls off 30 feet after zipline breaks mid-air in Manali, video surfaces
Tech millionaire who wants to live forever spends Rs 172200000 daily on...; takes 40 pills, wakes up at...
Pune bridge on Indrayani river collapsed, 4 dead, rescue operations underway
NEET UG 2025: Pune teen who bagged 99.99 percentile in medical exam shares tips to prepare for Physics: 'You don't need to...'
TNPL 2025: R Ashwin in disbelief as hilarious fielding error leads to three overthrow runs, video goes viral
Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par postponed? Film stuck at CBFC, superstar refuses to cut two scenes due to...
This Indian desert school is uniquely built using traditional design to beat the heat, It is located in...
Gujarat officials carry out demolition drive at religious site, left shocked to find...
Iran-Israel War: Iran's missile strikes kill 10 in Israel amid US President Donald Trump's warning to Tehran
Bad news for India's largest private bank as it loses Rs 47075 crore due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Anushka Sharma shares daughter Vamika’s heartfelt Father’s Day wish to daddy Virat Kohli: 'I play make up with...'
'Prioritised IPL over national team': Australian legend slams Pat Cummins and Co. after WTC final loss to South Africa
Meet man, who was expelled from school, scored 57% in 10th class, later cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, he is..., secured AIR...
'Waiting with lots of..': Shikhar Dhawan shares Father's Day post for himself on behalf of his son Zoraver
Zomato delivery man becomes emotional, surprised by customers who did..., watch viral video
Air India flight attendant killed in crash was set to get engaged soon: ‘She was very happy’
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani body identified, as DNA matches days after Air India tragedy
Buying properties in Delhi is set to become expensive, CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG step
Meet India’s 3-year-old boy, who created a massive record, became youngest rated chess player, he is from...
Did you know Neena Gupta was asked to return to her van during Metro In Dino shoot; here's why
Meet India’s 3-year-old boy, who created a massive record, became youngest rated chess player in..., he is from...
Was Pakistan's Army Chief Gen Asim Munir invited to US military parade? White House says...
Shivangi Verma questions Govind Namdev’s allegations amid dating rumours: 'I was shocked when...'
ATTENTION Commuters! Delhi Metro Blue line services delayed on THESE routes
‘Those hands, er, paws...’: This adorable puppy impresses netizens, melt hearts by being calm during..., video goes viral
India vs England: Launch of Anderson-Tendulkar trophy postponed due to THIS reason
British F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in India's..., due to...
When Neelam Kothar had ugly fight with Ekta Kapoor over husband Samir Soni: 'He had some intimate...'
Donald Trump denies US involvement in Israeli strikes targeting Iran, says 'if attacked, full strength of armed forces will...'
This country has inked deals for some of the most powerful fighter jets, KAAN, F-15 EX, Rafale...its next deal is with this big nation for..., the country is...
Not Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, real mastermind behind airstrikes targeting Iran's nuclear, military facilities is...
Meet girl, NEET UG topper who scored perfect 720 out of 720, got admission in..., she is...
Rinku Singh gets this special gift from fiancee Priya Saroj, it is worth Rs...
Crypto News Update: Little Pepe (LILPEPE) presale turns heads with USD 200,000 raised in less than 24 hours
Temba Bavuma aims for this ICC title after clinching Word Test Championship 2025 title
Kedarnath helicopter crash: 7 killed as Chopper crashes in Gaurikund forests, video shows thick smoke, NDRF, SDRF teams deployed at site ; WATCH
Zeenat Aman gets emotional as she boards Air India flight after tragic crash: 'Found myself absolutely...'
South Africa vs Australia: List of records created in World Test Championship 2025 Final
Anil Ambani hits jackpot, these three Reliance's shares are skyrocketing, their names are....