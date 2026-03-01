Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed, claims Donald Trump: ‘One of the most evil people in history’

Gold, silver prices today, March 1, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
US President Donald Trump has made a big claim that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a massive US and Israeli attack. Earlier Benjamin Netanyahu also hinted that Khamenei was dead, saying he is ‘no longer’. Iran state media confirmed that Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law were also killed in US-Israeli strikes. Iran, however not confirmed the death of its leader, as Reuters reported.
Donald Trump on his Truth Social describing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as ‘one of the most evil people’ said that he is dead. He wrote, “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS.”
“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” he added.
Donald Trump claimed that US objective is ‘peace’ in middle east and US will continue to launch attack on Iran. “The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!
Amid US-Israel strikes, Khamenei's residence was attacked earlier in the day. A satellite image showed extensive damage to his secure compound. The image, taken by Airbus, showed a thick plume of black smoke emanating from the Iranian leader's compound following the attack. Several of his family members were confirmed dead by Iran state mdia, including his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.
US and Israel have also claimed that Iran's Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour were believed to be killed in Israeli attacks.