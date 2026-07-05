Iran's sharp attack at Donald Trump's 'one shot all out' remark amid Ali Khamenei's funeral, takes dig at US' history

US President Donald Trump's comments during former Iranian supreme leader late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have drawn sharp criticism from Tehran's leadership. Iran took a sig at US civilisation and history.

US President Donald Trump's comments during former Iranian supreme leader late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have drawn sharp criticism from Tehran's leadership. Condemning Trump's "one shot" remarks, the Iranian Embassy took a dig at US' culture and said that that "ideals cannot be killed."

Donald Trump's remarks further added to Iran's grief as they came at a time when the Islamic country pays tributes and continues with the mourning of their biggest leader in a century. The remarks were made referring to the mourning and funeral procession of Ali Khamenei which was attended by Khamenei's three sons, except successor Mojtaba and senior Iranian leadership.

What did Donald Trump say?

Trump told Axios that he was following the funeral of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. "They are all there. One shot [and we can take them all out], but we are not going to do that because then we would have nobody to negotiate with," Trump said showing US Army's defence potential.

Trump further expressed surprise at the scale of public mourning for the death of their leader. "I thought people hated Khamenei. Maybe it's fake tears," Trump said.

Iran's sharp attack

The Irania Embassy replied to Trump's sharp attack saying, "People can be killed, but ideals cannot. You killed Ayatollah Khamenei, but in reality, you broke a perfume bottle whose scent spread everyplace," it said in a post on X.

Taking a dig at its history and culture, the embassy further added, "You don't understand these things because you have neither civilisation, nor history, nor honour."

Revenge chants at Khamenei's funeral

Funeral prayers for Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were marked by chants of "Resistance against enemies" and "Revenge for the blood of the martyred leader" as the Islamic Republic mourns the death of the former leader, who was assassinated in the US-Israeli strikes on February 28, leading to widespread regional conflict.

According to Iran's official news agency ISNA, the Secretariat of Iran's Supreme National Security Council called for revenge for the death of the former leader. "People are shouting two slogans in farewell to their leader: resistance against enemies and revenge for the blood of the martyred leader of Iran," the message read as per ISNA.

"Keep your eyes on Iran these past few days; this is the Iranian you thought you could defeat in a few days," the message further stated, underscoring what it described as national unity and resilience during the funeral proceedings.

The Public funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and four members of his family are being held in Tehran on Sunday, the second day of the farewell ceremony. Millions of people swarmed the streets of central Tehran near the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where Khamenei's body has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies.