Iran's navy warns tankers against entering restricted Strait of Hormuz zone after vessel hits mine

Iran Navy warns tankers against entering restricted zone east of Strait of Hormuz after oil tanker catches fire hitting naval mine. IRGC says two tankers exploded earlier.

Iran's Navy on Saturday warned tankers against entering a restricted maritime zone east of the Strait of Hormuz after an oil tanker reportedly caught fire and was immobilised after striking a naval mine while navigating the prohibited area despite previous warnings.

Tanker disabled tracking system, says Iran Navy

According to Iran's state news agency ISNA, the Navy said the vessel had disabled its tracking and identification systems while sailing through what it described as an unsafe and restricted maritime zone.

In a statement on Saturday, the Navy warned that any tanker entering the prohibited area would face a similar fate, accusing vessel owners of risking their assets by relying on assurances from US President Donald Trump.

"It is regrettable that tanker owners, without learning from the fate of other rogue vessels, trusting the nonsense of the criminal US president, are sending their capital to the mine war and throwing it into the fire," the Navy's public relations department said, as reported by ISNA.

IRGC claims two tankers exploded after hitting mines

The latest incident comes hours after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that two oil tankers attempting to transit the southern Strait of Hormuz without authorisation had exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines.

According to a statement reported by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, the vessels had allegedly switched off their radar and Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) to avoid detection while attempting to navigate a prohibited route.

The IRGC Navy also cautioned shipping companies against attempting to cross the strategic waterway without coordinating with its Traffic Control Centre.

Escalating tensions in Strait of Hormuz

The developments come amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a major flashpoint.

Iran has imposed restrictions on maritime movement through the waterway following the US-Israeli military campaign against the country, which began on February 28. Tehran has maintained that vessels must obtain authorisation from Iranian authorities to ensure safe passage.

The Strait of Hormuz is a strategically significant international shipping route through which a substantial share of the world's oil supply is transported.

The latest claims also follow Iran's assertion that its IRGC Aerospace Force destroyed a US early-warning radar installation in Bahrain in retaliation for an alleged American attack on telecommunications infrastructure in Iran's Sirik region.

However, US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected the claim, stating that two Iranian attack drones targeting Bahrain had been intercepted, causing no injuries or damage