FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react

'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman

Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit: 'We have had a rift'

Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit

Viral video: 'Ranveer Singh ka koi kasoor nahi hai': Ammy Virk takes strong stand for 'brother' in Don 3 legal dispute, says 'nahi denge paise'

'Ranveer Singh ka koi kasoor nahi hai': Ammy Virk takes strong stand for brother

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after American strikes | Watch

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a US naval facility in Bahrain. The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in the Persian Gulf.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 09:05 AM IST

Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after American strikes | Watch
Iran's IRGC targeted US 5th naval fleet in Bahrain
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a US naval facility in Bahrain. The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in the Persian Gulf.

In an official statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC announced that its naval forces launched a drone attack on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time. According to the Guards, the strike came in response to what they described as US attacks on several locations in southern Iran earlier in the day. The IRGC statement noted, “The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city.”

The statement further warned of escalated measures, adding, “In response to the enemy's vicious move, the IRGC naval fighters launched a drone strike on the Bahraini Fifth Navy at 2:30 am.” Shortly after Iran's announcement, Bahrain's Interior Ministry confirmed that air raid sirens had been activated across the country. The alert was issued amid growing concerns that the direct confrontation between Iran and the US could spread across the wider Gulf region, which hosts several American military installations.

US-Iran rising tensions

The latest developments follow rapidly escalating hostilities between Iran and the US triggered by the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command announced that the military operations launched against Iran following the downing of an American Army Apache helicopter near the strategic Strait of Hormuz have concluded.

In an official statement, the US Central Command stated, “CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets.”

Detailing the objectives of the military action, the US Central Command added that, “The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.”


(with inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman, fans react
'Is that Hania Aamir?': Badshah shares romantic photos with mystery woman
Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after American strikes | Watch
Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after its strikes
Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha nomination row: EC to meet Congress delegation as it alleges BJP Conspiracy; What all happened?
Meenakshi Natarajan Rajya Sabha row: EC to meet Congress delegation
TCS to sack more employees? IT giant hints at deploying equal number of AI agents
TCS to sack more employees? IT giant hints at deploying equal number of AI agent
Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit: 'We have had a rift'
Nidhi Shah breaks her silence on Rupali Ganguly controversy after Anupamaa exit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement