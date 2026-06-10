Iran's IRGC says it targeted US naval facility in Bahrain after American strikes | Watch

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a US naval facility in Bahrain. The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in the Persian Gulf.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a US naval facility in Bahrain. The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in the Persian Gulf.

In an official statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC announced that its naval forces launched a drone attack on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time. According to the Guards, the strike came in response to what they described as US attacks on several locations in southern Iran earlier in the day. The IRGC statement noted, “The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city.”

The statement further warned of escalated measures, adding, “In response to the enemy's vicious move, the IRGC naval fighters launched a drone strike on the Bahraini Fifth Navy at 2:30 am.” Shortly after Iran's announcement, Bahrain's Interior Ministry confirmed that air raid sirens had been activated across the country. The alert was issued amid growing concerns that the direct confrontation between Iran and the US could spread across the wider Gulf region, which hosts several American military installations.

US-Iran rising tensions

The latest developments follow rapidly escalating hostilities between Iran and the US triggered by the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command announced that the military operations launched against Iran following the downing of an American Army Apache helicopter near the strategic Strait of Hormuz have concluded.

In an official statement, the US Central Command stated, “CENTCOM forces struck Iranian air defense, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz with precision munitions from US Air Force and Navy fighter jets.”

Detailing the objectives of the military action, the US Central Command added that, “The operation was a proportional response to recent attacks on US forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters.”





(with inputs from ANI)