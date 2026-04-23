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Iran’s first reaction to US President Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’ after ceasefire extension announcement: ‘Propaganda game’

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Iran’s first reaction to US President Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’ after ceasefire extension announcement: ‘Propaganda game’

Iran reacted to US President Donald Trump’s comment of Iranian leadership, claiming that it is “seriously fractured”, while announcing US-Iran ceasefire extension.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Iran’s first reaction to US President Donald Trump calling Iranian leadership ‘fractured’ after ceasefire extension announcement: ‘Propaganda game’
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Iran reacted to US President Donald Trump’s comment of Iranian leadership, claiming that it is “seriously fractured”, while announcing US-Iran ceasefire extension. Strongly rejecting it, Iran accused Trump of spreading falsehoods and engaging in propaganda.

Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy of Communications and Information Dissemination in the office of the President of Iran, said that assertions of division among Iran's leadership are part of an “enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game.”

In a post on X, Tabatabaei emphasised unity within the country, stating, "The line of discord and division among the country's highest officials is the enemy's unplayed political and propaganda game against Iran. The unity and consensus among the field, the street, and diplomacy these days is unprecedented and exemplary."

He further criticised the US, in a veiled reference, saying, "Instead of weaving lies, they should cease their breaches of promise, bullying, and deceit; the door to negotiation based on fairness, dignity, and rationality remains open”

What did Donald Trump said?

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced ceasefire extension, with Iran on the requests from Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. He said this decision was taken to give “seriously fractured” Iranian leadership, as Trump described, more time to come up with a unified proposal for negotiations. 

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal."

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