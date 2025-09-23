Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on PoK: 'That day will come when...'

Nyra Banerjee admits REJECTING Naagin 7, refuses to work with Ekta Kapoor because..., says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is...

Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns enemies of...

Donald Trump's H-1B visa fee hike: Professionals in THIS field may be exempt from new order

Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China

DNA TV Show: After tariff, now visa 'war' begins between Trump and Xi

BIG SHOCK to Jacqueline Fernandez, Kick actress fails to get relief from Supreme Court in money laundering case

Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2: Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu react to actress' removal from Prabhas-starrer, 5-hour shift, double-salary demands

SHOCKING! 13-year-old Afghani boy sneaks into flight’s landing gear, travels from Kabul to Delhi, he revealed...

Delhi NCR to get another expressway, to connect Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Jewar Airport; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on PoK: 'That day will come when...'

Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on PoK: 'That day will come when...'

Nyra Banerjee admits REJECTING Naagin 7, refuses to work with Ekta Kapoor because..., says Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is...

Nyra admits REJECTING Naagin 7, refuses to work with Ekta Kapoor because..

Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns enemies of...

Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns en

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns enemies of...

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Monday emphasized Iran’s defensive readiness and warned adversaries of "strategic surprises" in response to any aggression.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 01:28 AM IST

Iran's defence chief Mousavi boasts of country's military capabilities, warns enemies of...
Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, on Monday emphasized Iran’s defensive readiness and warned adversaries of "strategic surprises" in response to any aggression, local media reported. Mousavi issued a message marking the anniversary of the start of the Iraqi-imposed war on Iran in the 1980s. He also cited Israel's "failure" during the 12-day conflict in June this year.

He stressed that Iran’s homegrown military and defence capabilities, its regional capacities, and the decisive response of the Iranian Armed Forces thwarted hostile plots. He emphasised that the Islamic Republic will never remain passive in the face of threats, turning every challenge into an opportunity to demonstrate national, regional, and international power, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported on Monday.

The senior commander urged that advancing modern defence technologies, strengthening deterrent power, and preparing to counter hybrid warfare – particularly the enemy’s cognitive war – must remain central priorities," the report added. Mousavi assured Iranians that the country's armed forces, relying on strategic surprises, stand fully prepared to confront any threat from "oppressive powers" with a response that will be "timely, decisive, regret-inducing, and beyond imagination".

Mousavi was appointed as the new Chief Commander of the army and the Aerospace Division of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) by the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after Israel launched airstrikes on the Iranian capital Tehran and other cities across the country in June earlier this year.

His appointment came following the assassination of his predecessor, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, during the Israeli airstrikes. Besides Bagheri, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters Major General Gholam Ali Rashid, and six Iranian nuclear scientists were also killed in the strikes.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fallout; Tesla CEO says 'For...'
Donald Trump, Elon Musk make first public meet at Charlie Kirk memorial since fa
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on Air India plane crash report: 'Privacy and dignity must...'
SC's notice to Centre on Air India crash report: 'Privacy and dignity...'
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can’t wait for...'
Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note on Atlee's birthday, teases AA22xA6 project: 'Can
Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share with friends and family on Shardiya Navratri
Happy Navratri 2025 Day 1: Best wishes, messages, WhatsApp greetings to share
IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy after Super 4 match, shares provocative post on Instagram
IND vs PAK: Haris Rauf's wife Muzna Masood sparks fresh controversy
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE