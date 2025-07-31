Iran's BIG statement after US President Donald Trump imposes 25 per cent tariff on India, says, 'Continues to weaponise...'

Earlier today, Donald Trump claimed that he "doesn't care what India does with Russia" and that the two nations can take their "dead economies" down together.

A day after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering the States, the Iranian embassy in India released a strong statement, stating that America continues to weaponise the economy and use sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations, including Iran and India.

The embassy further pointed out that these coercive actions violate the principles of international law and national sovereignty. "The United States continues to weaponise the economy and use #sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India and impede their growth and development. These coercive discriminatory actions violate the principles of international law and national sovereignty, representing a modern form of economic imperialism," the Iranian embassy posted on X.

"Resisting such policies is a stand for a more powerful emerging non-Western-led multilateral world order and a stronger Global South," the Iranian Embassy added.

'Don't care what India does...'

Earlier today, Donald Trump claimed that he "doesn't care what India does with Russia" and that the two nations can take their "dead economies" down together. "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The comments come a day after Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff plus a penalty on India for trading with Russia. "Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country". The US President cited India’s trade ties with Russia as a reason to impose a penalty on New Delhi.

“Also, they have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia's largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE - ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST 1st. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER. MAGA!"