US-Iran War: Who after Ali Khamenei? Will Trump replace Islamic regime with Pahlavi rule? Can deposed king’s son return in democratic set up?
Petrol, diesel prices today: Know how rising crude oil prices will affect rates in India?
Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh, dies days after being injured in US-Israel attack
Sanju Samson shines but THIS player clinches Impact Player of the Match award in Team India's win over West Indies
US-Iran war: Etihad resumes some Abu Dhabi flights to London, Moscow, Paris
Ammy Virk shares his wife and 6-year-old daughter are stranded in UAE amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'Prayers for every single person affected'
Anil Kapoor recalls his humble beginnings on Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune, reveals his first paycheck was for just Rs 250
How may US-Iran War impact your pocket? How much may prices of diesel, petrol and cooking gas increase? How may it hit Indian economy?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2, set to play pivotal role central to film's 'immersive universe'
Sanju Samson's hilarious 'rulayega kya pagle?' moment with Suryakumar Yadav goes viral | WATCH viral video
WORLD
The 79-year-old, who was born in Iran's Mashhad and was the sister of former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh. She was present with Khamenei at his compound in Tehran when the strike was conducted by the US and Israel.
Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, died on Monday, days after she was injured in the joint strike by the United States (US) and Israel in Tehran, according to reports by Iranian media.
While Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the opening phase of the strikes, which US and Israeli officials said were aimed at strategic military and security infrastructure. In the same strike, Khojasteh had been injured and later succumbed to her wounds. The confirmation by Iranian state media came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel.
The 79-year-old, who was born in Iran's Mashhad and was the sister of former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh. She was present with Khamenei at his compound in Tehran when the strike was conducted by the US and Israel. She got married to Khamenei in 1964, and the couple had six children: four sons (Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam) and two daughters (Hoda and Boshra). Several members of Khamenei's family, including his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, were reportedly killed in the strikes, according to Reuters via the Young Journalists Club.
Meanwhile, Khamenei's death has sparked a massive escalation in the Middle East, with Iran vowing revenge. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran's military will "forcefully crush the enemy's bases", calling Khamenei's death a "declaration of war against Muslims". He emphasised that avenging Khamenei's killing is a legitimate duty and right of the Islamic Republic ¹.
The United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several senior commanders. Tehran has since responded with missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the Gulf region. The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."