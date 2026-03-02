Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh, dies days after being injured in US-Israel attack

The 79-year-old, who was born in Iran's Mashhad and was the sister of former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh. She was present with Khamenei at his compound in Tehran when the strike was conducted by the US and Israel.

Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, died on Monday, days after she was injured in the joint strike by the United States (US) and Israel in Tehran, according to reports by Iranian media.

Khamenei's wife dies, confirms Iran

While Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in the opening phase of the strikes, which US and Israeli officials said were aimed at strategic military and security infrastructure. In the same strike, Khojasteh had been injured and later succumbed to her wounds. The confirmation by Iranian state media came amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel.

The 79-year-old, who was born in Iran's Mashhad and was the sister of former Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) deputy director Hassan Khojaste Bagherzadeh. She was present with Khamenei at his compound in Tehran when the strike was conducted by the US and Israel. She got married to Khamenei in 1964, and the couple had six children: four sons (Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam) and two daughters (Hoda and Boshra). Several members of Khamenei's family, including his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter, were reportedly killed in the strikes, according to Reuters via the Young Journalists Club.

Meanwhile, Khamenei's death has sparked a massive escalation in the Middle East, with Iran vowing revenge. President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran's military will "forcefully crush the enemy's bases", calling Khamenei's death a "declaration of war against Muslims". He emphasised that avenging Khamenei's killing is a legitimate duty and right of the Islamic Republic ¹.

Iran's conflict with the US and Israel

The United States and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and several senior commanders. Tehran has since responded with missile and drone strikes targeting American and Israeli assets across the Gulf region. The US-Israeli military campaign, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury" by Washington, has entered its third day, with US President Donald Trump stating that operations would continue "until all of our objectives are achieved."