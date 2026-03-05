Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack

Senior Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has issued a jihad fatwa, calling for shedding the blood of Israelis and US President Donald Trump. He said that this is what devout Shiite Muslims required today, as per the Iranian state media.

Senior Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has issued a jihad fatwa, calling for shedding the blood of Israelis and US President Donald Trump. He said that this is what devout Shiite Muslims required today, as per the Iranian state media. With attacks and statements escalating on both sides, hostilities continue to rise.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the latest action by the US where it sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena and accused the US Navy of committing an “an atrocity at sea” as the incident killed at least 87 Iranian sailors. “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” he said on social media.

“Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,” Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli said in a first such violent statement wherein he urged Shiite Muslims to be ready for a bloodbath. Ayatollah is one of the highest ranks within the clergy of Shiite Islam.

Iran launched fresh attacks on Israeli and American bases Thursday morning after the United States struck Iran's IRIS Dena warship off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday, February 4. The Gulf nation threatened the US that it would “bitterly regret” destroying the warship by its torpedo in the Indian Ocean.

In what appears to be a full-scale war where the US and Iran have been committed to launch endless attacks, negotiations between the respected leaders looks a distant dream.

Meanwhile, Israel said it had started a “large-scale” attack on Tehran.

According to the IRGC, ongoing missile and drone launches have triggered hours of air raid sirens and prolonged sheltering of residents in several areas across Israel. The group said the attacks are part of a “steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches” and warned that “in the coming days, the attacks will become more intense and widespread.”

Thursday is day six of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and with the American sides claiming that their operation has only just begun this conflict could stretch out longer than anticipated