FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack

After IRIS Dena struck, another Iranian warship sails towards Sri Lanka; will US attack it too?

India condoles Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, foreign secretary Vikram Misra signs condolence book

Who is China's Nostradamus? Did he predict Iran-US-Israel War? Know in detail

'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma, warns of dew factor

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Can India deliver and seal final spot? Men in Blue face England in repeat of last two semi-finals

Fresh controversy rocks Pakistan camp: T20 World Cup player fined over misconduct with female hotel staff in Sri Lanka

Kashmir-based start-up bets on laser power beaming to power devices without wires

Sonu Sood offers free stay to travellers stranded in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran conflict: 'No nationality, no conditions, just humanity'

Sara Tendulkar steals spotlight in pink saree at brother Arjun Tendulkar's wedding; her dance from mehendi ceremony goes viral; Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack

Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitt

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A

'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma, warns of dew factor

'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan attend Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Who's who of celebs in attendance

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela attend grand celebration

Celebs at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad reception

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack

Senior Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has issued a jihad fatwa, calling for shedding the blood of Israelis and US President Donald Trump. He said that this is what devout Shiite Muslims required today, as per the Iranian state media.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 05:27 PM IST

Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack
Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has threatened US over sinking its warship
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Senior Iranian cleric Abdollah Javadi-Amoli has issued a jihad fatwa, calling for shedding the blood of Israelis and US President Donald Trump. He said that this is what devout Shiite Muslims required today, as per the Iranian state media. With attacks and statements escalating on both sides, hostilities continue to rise.  

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the latest action by the US where it sank the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena and accused the US Navy of committing an “an atrocity at sea” as the incident killed at least 87 Iranian sailors. “Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret (the) precedent it has set,” he said on social media. 

“Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,” Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli said in a first such violent statement wherein he urged Shiite Muslims to be ready for a bloodbath. Ayatollah is one of the highest ranks within the clergy of Shiite Islam.  

Iran launched fresh attacks on Israeli and American bases Thursday morning after the United States struck Iran's IRIS Dena warship off the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday, February 4. The Gulf nation threatened the US that it would “bitterly regret” destroying the warship by its torpedo in the Indian Ocean.  

In what appears to be a full-scale war where the US and Iran have been committed to launch endless attacks, negotiations between the respected leaders looks a distant dream. 

Meanwhile, Israel said it had started a “large-scale” attack on Tehran. 

According to the IRGC, ongoing missile and drone launches have triggered hours of air raid sirens and prolonged sheltering of residents in several areas across Israel. The group said the attacks are part of a “steady and managed rhythm of projectile launches” and warned that “in the coming days, the attacks will become more intense and widespread.” 

Thursday is day six of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and with the American sides claiming that their operation has only just begun this conflict could stretch out longer than anticipated    

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack
Iran’s ayatollah calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitt
After IRIS Dena struck, another Iranian warship sails towards Sri Lanka; will US attack it too?
After IRIS Dena, another Iranian warship sails towards Sri Lanka
India condoles Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, foreign secretary Vikram Misra signs condolence book
India condoles Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, foreign secret
Who is China's Nostradamus? Did he predict Iran-US-Israel War? Know in detail
Who is China's Nostradamus? Did he predict Iran-US-Israel War? Know in detail
'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma, warns of dew factor
'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan attend Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Who's who of celebs in attendance
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela attend grand celebration
Celebs at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad reception
US‑Israel‑Iran War: Satellite images show Iranian naval vessels and strategic nuclear sites damaged in airstrikes
Satellite images show destroyed Iranian navy and nuclear sites hit by airstrikes
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement