Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issues BIG warning to Israel, US, days after ceasefire, says, 'Tehran ready to...'

In a sharp warning to Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that Iranian regime is capable of delivering a “bigger blow” to its adversaries than what was seen during the recent conflict with Tel Aviv.

In a sharp warning to Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that Iranian regime is capable of delivering a “bigger blow” to its adversaries than what was seen during the recent conflict with Tel Aviv. Khamenei referred to Israel as “dog on the leash” of United States, adding Israel was a “cancerous tumour” and the fight against the United States and Benjamin Netanyahu was praiseworthy.

The calculation and plan of the aggressors was to weaken the system by targeting certain figures and sensitive centres in Iran,” said Khamenei, adding that the move was aimed to stir “unrest and bring people into the streets to overthrow the system.”

“Accomplice to Israel’s crimes"

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also targeted the United States, referring to it as “accomplice to Israel’s crimes”.

He further said that Iran is “ready to respond to any renewed military attack”. “Iran is capable to give bigger blow to its adversaries than seen in Iran-Israel war. Iran is ready to respond to any renewed military attack,” the Iranian Supreme Leader said.

Iran-Israel War

Iran and Israel got into a full-fledged war with Tel Aviv launching strikes on Tehran on June 13 to destroy its “growing pace of nuclear development”. In Iran, as many as 1,000 persons were killed, including top commanders and nuclear scientists.

In retaliation, Iran also directed attacks towards Israel. On June 22, the United States jumped into the war, launching strikes on key nuclear facilities in Iran. After a 12-day-long conflict, a ceasefire understanding was reached between Israel and Iran.