Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday criticised the United States at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi where he alleged the Western nation of “bullying” and warning against what he described them as “declining imperialist powers”.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday criticised the United States at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi where he alleged the Western nation of “bullying” and warning against what he described them as “declining imperialist powers”.

Addressing the current context of the US-Iran conflict, Araghchi called on BRICS member states and members from the international community to “unequivocally condemn violations of international law” by the United States and Israel. During his address to the BRICS, the Iranian minister said globally many countries were sharply recognising that “regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors.”

“Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors,” he said.

Araghchi calls on BRICS to end US' hegemony

Araghchi said Iran see BRICS as a symbol of a “a new world order” led strongly by countries of the Global South.

“Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade,” Araghchi said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister described Iran's confrontation with Western powers as part of a broader struggle against “Western hegemony”, saying Tehran's actions were linked to the interests of BRICS nations and the wider Global South.

“This is of fundamental importance to the BRICS+ community because the battle in which Iran has stood is in defence of all members and in defence of the new world we are building. Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to confront Western hegemony and the immunity that America thinks it enjoys”, he added.

Araghchi further urged member nations to intensify efforts against what he described as a culture of impunity and superiority associated with the United States.

“While Iran is grateful for the support and solidarity of the BRICS countries, it is imperative that we all increase our efforts to end this sense of superiority and immunity from America, a feeling that has no place in today's world,” he said.

Referring to broader geopolitical tensions, he said many countries represented in BRICS were familiar with “American bullying” and coercive pressure.

Araghchi also accused Western countries of enabling violations of sovereignty and violence in the Global South and called for a collective international action, urging the BRICS members and the wider international community to condemn US and Israeli actions against Iran and defend the principles of the United Nations Charter.