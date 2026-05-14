FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face must-win situation amid troubling losing streak

PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings face must-win situation amid troub

Delhi News: Why Delhi Is Moving To WFH? Fuel Saving Measures & West Asia Crisis

Delhi News: Why Delhi Is Moving To WFH? Fuel Saving Measures & West Asia Crisis

Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’

Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRIC

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits

Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more

VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday criticised the United States at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi where he alleged the Western nation of “bullying” and warning against what he described them as “declining imperialist powers”.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 14, 2026, 06:27 PM IST

Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi at BRICS Summit in New Delhi (Image Source: ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday criticised the United States at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Delhi where he alleged the Western nation of “bullying” and warning against what he described them as “declining imperialist powers”.  

Addressing the current context of the US-Iran conflict, Araghchi called on BRICS member states and members from the international community to “unequivocally condemn violations of international law” by the United States and Israel. During his address to the BRICS, the Iranian minister said globally many countries were sharply recognising that “regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors.” 

“Those who pursue reckless adventures may believe it furthers their geopolitical interests. But as consumers and governments around the world now sense and understand, regional instability is a lose-lose proposition for all sides, including the aggressors,” he said. 

Araghchi calls on BRICS to end US' hegemony

Araghchi said Iran see BRICS as a symbol of a “a new world order” led strongly by countries of the Global South. 

“Over the past year, I have had the honour of attending two BRICS summits to express the Iranian government's belief that this mechanism symbolises the emergence of a new world order, one in which the global South is one of the main architects of the world's future. What was once an ambitious ideal has become a reality, but it is a fragile one. Declining imperialist powers are seeking to turn back the clock and are reacting with desperation and aggression as they seek to downgrade,” Araghchi said. 

The Iranian Foreign Minister described Iran's confrontation with Western powers as part of a broader struggle against “Western hegemony”, saying Tehran's actions were linked to the interests of BRICS nations and the wider Global South. 

“This is of fundamental importance to the BRICS+ community because the battle in which Iran has stood is in defence of all members and in defence of the new world we are building. Our brave soldiers have sacrificed their lives to confront Western hegemony and the immunity that America thinks it enjoys”, he added. 

Araghchi further urged member nations to intensify efforts against what he described as a culture of impunity and superiority associated with the United States. 

“While Iran is grateful for the support and solidarity of the BRICS countries, it is imperative that we all increase our efforts to end this sense of superiority and immunity from America, a feeling that has no place in today's world,” he said. 

Referring to broader geopolitical tensions, he said many countries represented in BRICS were familiar with “American bullying” and coercive pressure. 

Araghchi also accused Western countries of enabling violations of sovereignty and violence in the Global South and called for a collective international action, urging the BRICS members and the wider international community to condemn US and Israeli actions against Iran and defend the principles of the United Nations Charter. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRICS to challenge US ‘superiority’
Iran's Abbas Araghchi calls ‘declining imperialist powers’ desperate, urges BRIC
Massive storm in UP: Bareilly man blown away 40 feet into air with tin roof; horrifying visual emerge; WATCH
Massive storm in UP: Bareilly man blown away 40 feet into air with tin roof
Rahul Vaidya slams trolls targeting Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look: 'People with zero achievements become fashion critics'
Rahul Vaidya slams trolls targeting Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look
Delhi Govt announces measures to cut down fuel: Work from home for 2 days every week, online meetings
Delhi Govt announces measures to cut down fuel: Work from home for 2 days every
Saudi Arabia enters cricket arena, ropes in Yuvraj Singh for mega league
Saudi Arabia enters cricket arena, ropes in Yuvraj Singh for mega league
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family, education, net worth and more
VD Satheesan to be Kerala's next CM: Know all about his family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement