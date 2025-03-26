Iran has released a video which showcases its weaponry strength. The video reveals the Middle eastern country’s underground missile facility that boasts of its military strength. This comes as United States’ President Donald Trump gave the country an ultimatum to surrender its nuclear programme.

Amid geopolitical sensitivities, Iran has released a video which showcases its weaponry strength. The video reveals the Middle eastern country’s underground missile facility that not only boasts of its military strength but gives out a message to the US and its allies including Israel that it's preparing heavily for its defences.

Iran’s ‘missile city’

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) released an 85-second video which shows an underground missile facility which they call ‘missile city’ which extends to long underground tunnels that features advanced missile weaponry. These weapons are few od the many Iran’s most advanced missiles and rocketsm namely, Kheybar Shekans, Ghadr-Hs, Sejjils, Haj Qassems and the Paveh Land Attack cruise missiles. The video that is broadcasted by the country’s media shows top military commander, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, and IRGC Aerospace Force chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh displaying the military capability of Iran as they tour the facility.

Iran is responding to external threats by releasing a new video showcasing one of its underground missile tunnel systems, packed with missile engines, mobile launchers, and a range of advanced weaponry. The footage prominently features the Paveh cruise missile, the Ghadr-380… pic.twitter.com/ILsdlrPtQy — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) March 25, 2025

US warning to Iran

United States’ President Donald Trump had earlier given the country with the most diverse and magnificent missile weaponry in the Middle East an ultimatum to surrender its nuclear program approaches. The two-month deadline was given to agree to a new nuclear deal. The US President is now interested in a new nuclear deal as he rejected the earlier deal in 2018, signed by former US President Barack Obama.

However, the arsenal has been kept open in tunnels that are deep and in large caverns, which according to experts, could result in destruction if the facility is attacked heavily. This facility lacks reinforced entrances or separate protective enclosures. But other tunnels containing weaponry used in earlier times have had some safety measures in place.

This is not the first time that Iran has revealed its military strength, in November 2020 it showcased underground military facility in a video showcasing its secret ballistic missile facility. Similar to the recent facility, the prior one also had extensive tunnels running in an automatic rail system which transported heavy ballistic missiles. Three years after this, Iran revealed another fortified facility with a vast underground complex which kept its combat aircraft defended and intact.

The warning by the US has mentioned that Iran should surrender uranium enrichment and missile development among others. Donald Trump’s warning comes with strictest punishment if Iran did not pay attention to it.