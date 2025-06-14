Israel Iran conflict has reached destructive levels with both the countries launching missiles and drones to assert their power and dominate the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps leads its military strength which is dominated by powerful missiles and drones.

Amid the Israel Iran missile conflict, the latter retaliated strongly by launching over 120 ballistic missiles causing severe damaging and injuries, including buildings on fire, though many were intercepted by the Iron Dome, Iran’s strategic missile defense system. It launched a second missile attack hours later, attacking with missiles and more than 170 drones. Iran’s robust retaliation and its preparedness for attack shows its strong position in the highly volatile region a constant resistance from the US. As Iran possesses some of the finest and most powerful military arsenal, it has continued to expand its nuclear power which is long resisted by the US.

Iran’s military strength

Iran’s military and strategic strength is evident in the country ranking 16th out of 145 other nations in the 2025 Global Firepower report, with a Power Index score of 0.304. Iran’s military is one of the largest in the Middle East with 960,000 troops, including active personnel numbering 610,000. The army is organised under the Army (Artesh), the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Law Enforcement Command (Faraja).

The latest attack is one of the standing examples of Iran’s drone technology and arsenal strength which has asserted it as one of the leading nations with powerful warfare tactics and strategic technology.

IRGC- Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps

The IRGC is active on land, air and naval and coordinates Iran's ballistic missile programme, considered as the largest in the Middle East, which it used to hit militants in Syria and northern Iraq. With the most powerful military, the IRGC commands a major portion of the country’s funds. Elite forces like the Quds Force operate under it, and it manages most of the country’s missile and drone development.

Iran has historically spent majority of its funds in defence and military. Its spending in 2021 rose upto USD 24.6 billion, which was 2.3% of its GDP.

Iranian missiles

Iran possesses one of the most powerful missiles in the region. Sejil missile has a range of 1,550 miles and can fly at more than 10,500mph and has a range of 1,550 miles. Kheibar is another very powerful missile with a range of 1,240 miles and the Haj Qasem can attack targets 870 miles away.

In a recent attack, Israel launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a “pre-emptive, precise, combined offensive based on high-quality intelligence” on Friday. In an overnight operation, Israel attacked Iran’s major nuclear sites, killing many scientists. The death toll has reached 78.