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US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran responds to Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, says 'All except enemy ships can pass Hormuz'

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US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran responds to Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, says 'All except enemy ships can pass Hormuz'

Iran has eased its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, allowing limited ship passage while restricting vessels linked to the US and Israel.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 22, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran responds to Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum, says 'All except enemy ships can pass Hormuz'
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Iran has indicated a partial shift in its position on maritime traffic through the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, suggesting that the passage is not entirely closed but restricted. The development comes amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Limited Access for 'Non-Hostile' Shipping

Ali Mousavi, Iran’s representative to the International Maritime Organisation, stated that vessels not associated with what Tehran calls its “enemies” would still be allowed to transit the strait. However, such ships must coordinate with Iranian authorities to ensure safety and security arrangements before passage.

Mousavi emphasised that Iran is willing to work with international bodies to enhance maritime safety in the Gulf region. He also pointed to ongoing hostilities, blaming actions by the US and Israel as key drivers behind the current instability affecting the waterway.

Escalation After US Warning

The statement follows a sharp warning from Donald Trump, who reportedly threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power facilities, if the strait is not fully reopened within a short timeframe. The warning underscores rising tensions as both sides exchange strong rhetoric.

Iran had earlier announced restrictions on the strait, declaring it would block oil shipments linked to the US, Israel, and their allies. This move raised alarm globally, given the waterway’s importance as a major energy transit route.

Global Energy Concerns

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital energy corridors, handling roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Any disruption to its operations has immediate implications for global energy markets, potentially driving up prices and triggering supply uncertainties.

Recent hostilities and fears of attacks have already discouraged many commercial vessels from using the route, heightening concerns about a possible energy shock.

International Response and Diplomacy

In response to the growing risk, the United States has explored forming a naval coalition to escort commercial ships through the region. However, several allies within NATO have reportedly shown reluctance to participate in direct military operations against Iran.

Despite the tensions, Iran has reiterated that diplomacy remains its preferred path forward. Mousavi stressed that reducing hostilities and rebuilding trust are essential steps toward ensuring long-term stability in the region.

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