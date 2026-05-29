Iran rejects Trump’s ‘mandatory’ Abraham Accords expansion plan, says Tehran won’t accept pressure

Iran has strongly opposed US President Donald Trump's reported push to expand the Abraham Accords framework in the Middle East. Here's what the Ambassador of Iran to India, Mohammad Fathali, said.

Mohammad Fathali, Iran's Ambassador to India, has rejected US President Donald Trump's push to expand the Abraham Accords framework in the Middle East. While speaking to news agency ANI, Fathali warned that Washington's efforts to impose normalisation agreements with Israel on regional nations will face severe challenges because they completely lack a true geopolitical foundation.

Earlier, Trump on his Truth Social handle called it 'mandatory' for major Muslim and Arab nations, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, to sign the Abraham Accords as a part of a grand regional settlement tied to ongoing backdoor negotiations with Tehran.

Iran rejects Abraham Accords

Criticising the approach of the United States, Fathali said, ''The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that any real framework for regional peace and stability must be built on the realities on the ground and the interests of the nations in the region. Agreements that lack a real political and geopolitical foundation are instead designed based on short-term considerations and foreign pressure, will not be durable or sustainable.''

Fathali also said that the framework fails to align with the domestic and regional considerations of these sovereign nations. ''This demonstrates that any regional plan will face serious challenges if it is not built on the political, historical, and social realities of the region, and in our view, imposing these accords on the countries of the region is completely rejected,'' he added.

In his social media post, Trump said that the current negotiations with Iran are otherwise 'proceeding nicely'. He claimed that a unified, mandatory signing of the Accords by the listed Middle Eastern powers would yield an 'unparalleled world coalition' capable of bringing true peace to the region.

Meanwhile, with Iran rejecting it flatly and signs of hesitation from nations like Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Abraham Accords is seemingly in a stalemate.

(With ANI inputs)