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Iran rejects temporary ceasefire after US-Israeli strike near Tehran's largest petrochemical facility

Iran has rejected a temporary ceasefire and clarified that it has made its decision to the US’ demands to end the war. This comes after Israeli Air Force targeted Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh in the Bushehr Province.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Apr 06, 2026, 09:32 PM IST

Iran rejects temporary ceasefire after US-Israeli strike near Tehran's largest petrochemical facility
Israeli strikes have targeted Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh in the Bushehr Province.
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Amid the US-Iraeli war on Iran, Tehran has rejected a temporary ceasefire and clarified that it has made its decision regarding the US’ demands to end the war. This comes after Israeli Air Force targeted Iran's largest petrochemical facility in Asaluyeh in the Bushehr Province. 

Iran said that ceasefire would allow adversaries to pause and prepare for the continuation of the conflict. “We are calling for an end to the war and for preventing its recurrence,” foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei was cited as saying by Iran’s state news agency IRNA.

Israeli strikes on Iran's petrochemical facility

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has said that a recent military strike landed just 75 metres from Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, though the nuclear facility itself has not been damaged.

The attack damaged part of the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone, with Iranian authorities confirming damage to the Jam and Damavand complexes.

According to Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) strike hit "the largest petrochemical facility in Iran, located in Asaluyeh, a central target responsible for about 50 per cent of the country's petrochemical production, following last week's strike on the second main facility," the Times of Israel reported.

In a statement, Katz added that the two facilities, "which together are responsible for about 85 per cent of Iran's petrochemical exports, have been taken out of use and are not functioning," calling the attack "a severe economic blow amounting to tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime."

The attack on these facilities was later confirmed by Iranian authorities, who described the strikes as "criminal attacks" by the "American-Zionist enemy".

US-Iran ceasefire talks

The Iranian side has once again hardened its position. According to a report by Iran International, Iran has not been favourable to the US 15-point plan, with the Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling the peace talks plan "extremely ambitious and illogical".

Iran has drafted its response to proposals conveyed through mediators and will announce it when necessary, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday, according to Iran International.
Esmaeil Baghaei said negotiations could not take place under threats, warning that US threats to target infrastructure would amount to war crimes.

 

 

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