Iran rejects Donald Trump's interest in meeting Mojtaba Khamenei, criticises him of halting agreement

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader is not possible, a close aide to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has said, rejecting earlier claims by the US leader regarding their meeting.

US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader is not possible, a close aide to Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has said, rejecting earlier claims by the US leader regarding their meeting. Criticising Donald Trump of disrupting the peace negotiations, claiming they have been halted by them, Mohsen Rezaei, a senior military adviser to Khamenei, outrightly rejected the possibility of meeting.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also rejected possibility of talks and even said that any meeting between the two leaders would be “unrealistic’. “I saw a report which apparently said that he (Trump) had stated that he was ready for a meeting or that he wanted to hold a meeting. I think we should be realistic and think and live in the real world,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated, according to Al Jazeera.

Donald Trump keen to meet Khamenei

Interestingly, after months of sharp criticism of Iranian leadership, Donald Trump has shown a willingness to meet Khamenei as US reignites diplomatic efforts towards easing tension in Strait of Hormuz. Trump said that even if he would not be the Supreme Leader’s favourite person, he would be ‘honoured’ and ‘respectful’ if given the opportunity to meet him.

“I don't want to meet, but if I did meet, I'd be honored to meet him. I'd like to see if we make a deal, but if we make a deal, it's possible that I would meet him. I'd be okay with it,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump said that if the ongoing diplomatic efforts result in an agreement between Washington and Tehran, he would like to meet Khamenei. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he was all in for an in-person meeting with the Iranian leader, stressing that any such meeting would be conducted respectfully.

Araghchi’s remarks followed comments from Trump, who claimed that Tehran had consented to halt its pursuit of nuclear weapons while hinting at a possible meeting with Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, down the line if circumstances "work out."

When questioned about whether Khamenei was engaged in diplomatic talks with Washington to halt the ongoing conflict, Trump asserted, "He's involved, absolutely. I think they have a lot of respect for him."

Furthermore, Trump characterised the military campaign against Iran as a success, maintaining that Tehran's defence capabilities had been significantly diminished. The hostilities, which commenced following joint US-Israeli military strikes on Iran on 28 February, have caused significant volatility in international energy markets.

The military action has also faced mounting domestic pushback within the United States, with public opinion surveys indicating restricted electoral support ahead of the congressional elections scheduled for November.