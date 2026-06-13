Iran rejects Donald Trump's allegation of drone attack on Indian crewed vessels in Strait of Hormuz, calls claim 'baseless'

ran's mission in India rejected Donald Trump's claim that Tehran launched a drone attack on an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the allegation baseless.

Iran's mission in India on Friday rejected US President Donald Trump's allegation that Iran was behind a drone attack on an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the accusation "baseless" and accusing Washington of attempting to shift attention away from recent attacks on Indian ships.

In a post on X, the Iranian mission said, "The US president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the US has attacked three Indian vessels in less than a week and killed three innocent Indian sailors. That's pathetic!"

The U.S. president's accusation against Iran regarding an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz is simply baseless. It is an attempt to divert public attention from the brutal fact that the U.S. has attacked 3 Indian vessels in less than a week and killed 3 innocent Indian… https://t.co/2UiXWAMulM — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 12, 2026

Iran's strong response

The Iranian mission firmly denied any involvement in the alleged attack and dismissed Trump's remarks as an effort to deflect attention from recent incidents involving Indian vessels. According to Tehran, the accusations are unsupported by evidence and are being used to shape the narrative surrounding the attacks that have affected Indian maritime interests in the region.

What triggered the row?

The diplomatic exchange followed comments made by US President Donald Trump on Friday, in which he accused Iran of launching drone attacks on Indian crewed ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz. Donald Trump described the alleged attack as 'totally unacceptable' and suggested that Iran was responsible for escalating tensions in one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes.

Trump's claims on Truth Social

In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, 'Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed drone attack last night against Indian ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE.' The US president also accused Iran of leaking details of a proposed peace arrangement to the media, claiming that the reported information had little to do with the actual issues being discussed.

Attacks on Indian-crewed vessels

The controversy comes after a series of attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian crew members off the coast of Oman this week. According to reports, three vessels were targeted in separate incidents. One of the attacks, which took place on Wednesday, reportedly resulted in the deaths of three Indian sailors.

The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of commercial shipping and Indian seafarers operating in the region.

Iran counters US narrative

Responding to Trump's allegations, the Iranian Embassy in India reiterated that the claims were unfounded. The embassy argued that the accusations were intended to divert public attention from what it described as attacks carried out by the United States against Indian vessels in recent days.

India's diplomatic response

Amid the escalating war of words, India has stepped up its diplomatic engagement on the issue. New Delhi recently summoned the US Embassy’s Deputy Chief of Mission, Jason Meeks, to convey its concerns over attacks on commercial ships carrying Indian nationals near the coast of Oman.

India calls attacks 'deeply worrisome'

The Indian government has described the incidents as 'deeply worrisome' and has strongly taken up the matter with the United States. Officials have sought accountability and assurances regarding the safety of Indian seafarers, while closely monitoring developments in the region.

Rising tensions in the region

The latest exchange between Washington and Tehran highlights the growing tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime corridor through which a significant portion of global energy supplies passes.

As competing claims and counterclaims continue to emerge, the incidents have added another layer of uncertainty to an already volatile regional security environment.