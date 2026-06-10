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Iran reiterates warning, says ‘won’t leave attack unanswered’, after US launches fresh strikes against Tehran

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on warned the United States, saying it should “leave” the Persian Gulf region for its safety. The statement came soon after US forces started launching self-defence strikes against Iran

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 07:02 AM IST

Iran reiterates warning, says ‘won’t leave attack unanswered’, after US launches fresh strikes against Tehran
Iran again sternly warns the US against any strikes on Iran (ANI)
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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday (local time) warned the United States, saying it should “leave” the Persian Gulf region for its safety. The statement came soon after US forces started launching self-defence strikes against Iran in response to what it described as “unjustified Iranian aggression” following the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter. 

Iran’s sharp warning 

Abbas Araghchi said Iran’s armed forces would respond to any attack or threat and added that “intruding outsiders” in the Persian Gulf have faced dire consequences in history. In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination. Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders.” 

US retaliation 

US Central Command (CENTCOM) defended the strikes by saying that they were carried out after the direction of the Commander in Chief as a “proportional response” to the incident. 

In a post on X on Tuesday (local time), the official account of US Central Command shared, “US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran at 5 pm ET today at the Commander in Chief's direction, in response to yesterday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter. The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.” 

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that an Iranian strike claimed to have downed a US Apache helicopter patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz.He added that both pilots were safe and uninjured, and warned that Washington would "respond" to the attack. 

In a post on Truth Social, the US president wrote, “I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.” 

His remarks came amid a fresh escalation of hostilities involving strikes between Iran and Israel, including attacks on an Iranian petrochemical facility and reported targeting of Israeli military bases.

Iran’s Foreign Minister had warned the US earlier as well, as he said, “Foreign forces in proximity to our territory are at constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire. To reduce risk, best solution is for them to leave. We prefer language of diplomacy but speak other languages too," Araghchi said in a post on X.

 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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