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Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz? Tehran puts condition a day before US midterm elections

Iran says it will reopen Strait of Hormuz in two days if US accepts its conditions, including lifting sanctions and unfreezing assets.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 06:12 PM IST

Iran ready to open Strait of Hormuz? Tehran puts condition a day before US midterm elections
Iran ready to reopen Hormuz Strait.
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Iran has said it is ready to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States accepts its conditions. The statement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei on Monday amid rising tensions between Iran and the US.

Iran's conditions for reopening

Baqaei said messages are being exchanged between Iran and the US through mediators. He said "everything depends" on the US accepting Iran's demands. He was quoted as saying, "If Iran's demands are met, it would be possible to restore security to the Strait of Hormuz and resume the negotiating process within a short period."

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US must accept a new Iran-Oman transit route, lift recent sanctions and cut troop presence. Iran's other demands are ending the Middle East war, unfreezing its assets and ending the naval blockade.

Why the Strait of Hormuz matters

The Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea are joined by the Strait of Hormuz, a slender waterway. It is essential to the world's energy commerce since it transports around one-fifth of the world's oil supply. The strait has experienced several disruptions since the start of the US-Iran war in February of this year. Iran has targeted ships that try to traverse the canal without permission since it claims authority over it. Global shipping and energy prices are impacted by any closure or disruption.

Also read: Is Omar Abdullah-Nidhi Razdan marriage 'un-Islamic'? This is what Jamaat president said

Concern over possible US-Israel strike

The offer comes amid fears of a US-Israel strike on Iran after Tuesday's US midterms. As per Axios, Netanyahu is pushing Trump to strike Iran soon, while Trump prefers talks. Trump said his Sunday call with Netanyahu was "very good."

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