Iran ready to compromise on nuclear deal, says ball is in US' court after Trump's 'very traumatic' warning

Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that Iran is open to addressing concerns over its nuclear programme, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but stressed that sanctions relief must be an integral part of the conversation.

Iran is prepared to consider compromises to revive a nuclear deal with the United States, but only if Washington is willing to engage in discussions about lifting sanctions, Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi stated in an interview with the BBC in Tehran. His remarks come as both sides trade blame over stalled negotiations, with US officials repeatedly asserting that Tehran is slowing down progress in the long-running talks.

Takht-Ravanchi emphasized that Iran is open to addressing concerns over its nuclear programme, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, but stressed that sanctions relief must be an integral part of the conversation. "We are ready to discuss this and other issues related to our programme if they are ready to talk about sanctions," he told the BBC. The Iranian minister, however, did not clarify whether Iran is seeking the lifting of all sanctions or only some.

Flexibility on display

Takht-Ravanchi pointed to Tehran's offer to dilute its 60% enriched uranium as a sign of flexibility. Uranium enriched to that level is close to weapons-grade, fuelling suspicions in the West that Iran may be edging towards developing a nuclear weapon – an allegation the Islamic Republic has consistently denied. When asked whether Iran would agree to ship out its more than 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, as it did under the 2015 nuclear deal, Takht-Ravanchi said "it was too early to say what will happen in the course of negotiations".

US remains cautious

On the American side, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Saturday local time that President Donald Trump preferred reaching an agreement but acknowledged that it was "very hard to do" a deal with Iran. Meanwhile, Trump has maintained that failure to secure an agreement to curb Iran's nuclear programme could lead to military action. After the first round of talks earlier this month, he cautioned that not reaching a deal with his administration would be "very traumatic".

Talks to resume in Geneva

The US and Iran held indirect talks in the Gulf state of Oman in early February, discussions that Trump described as positive. A second round of negotiations is scheduled for next week, to be hosted by Oman in Geneva, the Swiss Foreign Ministry has said.

Regional tensions escalate

The renewed diplomatic push follows a turbulent period in the region. Similar talks last year collapsed in June after Israel launched a 12-day war on Iran, during which the US bombed Iranian nuclear sites. Trump has continued to threaten the use of force if Iran does not agree to constraints on its nuclear programme.

Israel pushes for broader agreement

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who met Trump in Washington this week, has urged that any future agreement should go beyond nuclear limits. He has pressed for measures to curb Iran's ballistic missile programme and halt its support for proxy groups such as Hamas and Hezbolla.