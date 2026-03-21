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Iran pushes for Islamic Assembly in Middle East, reassures peace in neighbourhood

In a statement issued by the Iranian Embassy in SriLanka, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged neighbouring Islamic nations to come together against Israel and the US.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 04:15 PM IST

Iran pushes for Islamic Assembly in Middle East, reassures peace in neighbourhood
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian urged neighbouring Islamic nations to come together against Israel and the US.
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, on the auspicious occasion of Nowruz and Eid al-Fitr, said that Tehran does not want conflict with Islamic countries. He even advocated for the formation of an 'Islamic Assembly of the Middle East' and said that the countries should not 'fall into the traps set by our enemies'. Apart from this, he also offered condolences on the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the Israel-US strikes on February 28.

Masoud even urged the neighbouring countries to come together to resolve the differences and attack Israel for being responsible for the 'turmoil, instability, act of genocide, terrorism, and sabotage in the region'.

''We declare to the world that we are not seeking turmoil in the region. We do not want any country to be forced to stockpile weapons and ammunition just to defend itself, constantly waiting and wondering whether its territory will be attacked or not. We are in no way thinking of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. We absolutely do not wish for the security and stability of the region to be disrupted,'' the Iranian President said in a statement.

''This is something we can resolve ourselves, by working together and joining hands. This is a message to the countries of the region: instead of using the media to promote the narrative to your own people that Iran is the cause of instability in the region, you should recognise and understand that it is Israel that is responsible for turmoil, instability, acts of genocide, terrorism, and sabotage in the region,'' he added.

He also said that Iran is not pursuing war with Islamic nations, and called them 'brothers'. ''We must strive to set aside all grudges, resentments, and differences. This year, more than ever, we need a Nowruz that reflects unity, cohesion, and national solidarity. We must abandon hatred, overcome hardships, and join hands to ensure that our Iran stands proud amidst these storms and crises. Eid-al-Fitr is a celebration of self-purification after a month of spiritual discipline,'' he further said.

The Middle East conflict is set to enter its fourth week after Israel and US jointly struck Iran on February 28.

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