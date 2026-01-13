Iran Protests: Zelenskyy calls unrest an uprising, urges world to act, warns ‘things won’t get easier for Russia’

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has termed the widespread protests in Iran an uprising, saying the unrest could weaken Russia. European leaders condemned Tehran’s crackdown, while the US announced fresh economic pressure amid growing demonstrations and human rights concerns.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the ongoing mass demonstrations in Iran as an 'uprising,' stating that the unrest could have significant geopolitical consequences, particularly for Russia. His remarks come amid widespread protests across multiple Iranian provinces, driven by economic distress and public dissatisfaction with governance.

In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy suggested that the instability in Iran weakens Moscow’s position, given Tehran’s support for Russia during the war in Ukraine. He expressed hope that the Iranian people would ultimately succeed in challenging the current leadership.

Call for Global Action

Zelenskyy urged the international community to act decisively, arguing that the current moment presents a rare opportunity for meaningful change. He stressed that global leaders and institutions should support Iranians seeking accountability and reform.

According to him, the situation in Iran has broader implications beyond its borders, as the country’s leadership has played a role in fueling conflicts and instability elsewhere. He added that a different future is possible if the world does not remain passive.

European Leaders Condemn Iranian Crackdown

European leaders echoed similar concerns, condemning the Iranian authorities’ response to the protests. French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the use of force against demonstrators, emphasising that fundamental freedoms are universal and must be respected.

Macron expressed solidarity with Iranian citizens demanding basic rights, stating that the international community stands with those who peacefully defend freedom and dignity.

European Council President Antonio Costa also criticised Tehran’s actions, calling on the Iranian government to immediately end what he described as violent repression. He affirmed Europe’s support for Iranians seeking fundamental rights and democratic freedoms.

Protests Spread Amid Economic Crisis

Large demonstrations have been reported in several regions, including Iran’s Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak. Protesters have taken to the streets amid soaring inflation, rising living costs, and growing anger over economic mismanagement.

According to reports cited by Press TV, both protests and counter-rallies have taken place, reflecting deep divisions within Iranian society. Human rights groups claim the unrest has resulted in heavy casualties, with hundreds killed and thousands detained during security crackdowns.

US Announces Fresh Economic Pressure

Amid the escalating situation, US President Donald Trump announced a major trade move targeting countries that maintain commercial ties with Iran. He declared a 25 percent tariff on all business conducted with the United States by nations continuing trade with Tehran.

Trump said the measure would take effect immediately, describing it as final and non-negotiable. The announcement signals a renewed phase of economic pressure on Iran as protests and international criticism intensify.