Iran protests: Tehran says its ‘ready for war’ as death toll rises to 646, Trump warns of military action

WORLD
Iran faces its biggest unrest since 1979 as protests intensify and hundreds are killed. While Trump threatens tariffs on nations trading with Iran, Tehran says backchannel talks with Washington remain open. Airlines suspend flights amid rising instability.
Iran is facing one of the most serious political crises in decades as nationwide protests continue to shake the country, prompting international concern and escalating tensions with the United States. The demonstrations, which began over economic hardships more than two weeks ago, have rapidly evolved into a broad challenge to Iran’s ruling clerical establishment under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Despite the growing confrontation, Tehran said on Monday that indirect communication lines with Washington remain active. Iranian officials confirmed that messages are being exchanged through intermediaries, even though the two countries lack formal diplomatic relations.
US President Donald Trump has intensified pressure on Tehran, warning of consequences for countries that continue to do business with Iran. In a social media post late Monday, Trump said any nation trading with Iran could face a 25% tariff on exports to the United States. He described the decision as 'final,' though the White House has not clarified the legal basis or scope of the proposed measure.
The announcement added to fears of a wider confrontation, as Trump has previously hinted at possible military action in response to Iran’s handling of the protests.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi struck a defiant yet measured tone, saying the Islamic Republic is prepared both to defend itself and to engage in negotiations. His remarks came amid repeated warnings from Washington and growing international scrutiny of Iran’s security response.
According to the US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), at least 646 people have been killed, including protesters and members of the security forces. The group also reported more than 10,700 arrests since demonstrations began on December 28, while hundreds of additional deaths remain under investigation.
Authorities have imposed a near-total internet blackout for more than three days, a move activists say is designed to restrict information flow and obscure the scale of the crackdown. The shutdown has further isolated Iran as unrest continues across multiple cities.
The deteriorating situation has begun to affect international travel. Deutsche Lufthansa AG announced it would delay restarting flights to Tehran until at least January 28, citing security concerns and German government travel advisories. The airline had planned to resume services this week after a seven-month suspension.
Austrian Airlines, part of the Lufthansa Group, has also halted flights until January 21. As European carriers pull back, only a limited number of airlines, including Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines, continue to operate routes to Tehran.
With protests ongoing, diplomatic tensions rising, and international companies reassessing their exposure, Iran’s crisis shows no immediate signs of easing, leaving both regional stability and global economic ties under growing strain.