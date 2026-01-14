FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans

Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here

Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success and criticism of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Dhurandhar, missing out this role in Murder 2, Mastii 4 debacle

US–Iran tensions ecalate as Pentagon orders partial evacuation of key Qatar air base

Vijay faces another setback after Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed

Iran protests: Why US might not attack Islamic Republic despite Trump's repeated threats

'Chhota Cheeku': Virat Kohli's young doppleganger recalls heartwarming interaction with India star

Dhurandhar box office: Ranveer Singh film mints Rs 1300 crore worldwide, is second Hindi movie to achieve this feat after Dangal

After US, Israel cut ties with UN organisations, to take more severe actions; Know why

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar makes history, becomes highest-grossing Indian film ever in USA with over USD 21 million

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans

Zoe Saldana become highest-grossing leading actor in box office history

Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here

Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing the

Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success and criticism of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Dhurandhar, missing out this role in Murder 2, Mastii 4 debacle

Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, criticism of Dhura

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran protests: Why US might not attack Islamic Republic despite Trump's repeated threats

Trump's forces have not mobilised any aircraft carriers towards the region so far. The US' allies in the Gulf -- reeling from Iranian airstrikes during last year's conflict with Israel -- have also shown little to no interest in hosting an American attack on Iran.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 05:03 PM IST

Iran protests: Why US might not attack Islamic Republic despite Trump's repeated threats
Iran's Ali Khamenei and US President Donald Trump.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

For days now, United States President Donald Trump has been threatening military action against Iran as the Islamic Republic faces one of the biggest wave of protests in years. But it remains unclear what the US' plan would entail, if there is one. Trump's forces have not mobilised any aircraft carriers towards the region. The US' allies in the Gulf -- reeling from Iranian airstrikes during last year's conflict with Israel -- have also shown little to no interest in hosting an American attack on Iran. Here's why Trump's threats against the Islamic Republic might just be all talk.

According to a report by The Guardian newspaper, the US has had no aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East since October. This means that any air strike on targets in Iran would have to involve US and allied airbases in the region. In such a scenario, the US would need to seek permission to use bases in countries such as Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. America would also have to provide protection to the host countries against any possible retaliation from Iran. Another alternative for the US could be an attack similar to last year's B2 bombing mission against an underground Iranian nuclear site. But such a strike in an urban, highly-populated area could prove to be catastrophic.

Another issue that the US is reportedly facing is the identification of targets for a strike, especially because massive protests and a bloody government crackdown are taking place across the country. Even after the sites are identified, ensuring the accuracy of the target remains a key challenge.

Experts also believe the Iranian regime could use any US attacks as a rallying point for what is left of its support in the country. The regime, led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, might be unpopular among the common people, but the government does not appear to be weak. The regime had also survived Israel's powerful attack in June last year. "The government is showing it doesn't have any red lines: it is going to secure its borders and streets, and the extraordinary number of body bags reveals its determination to do so," Roxane Farmanfarmaian, senior associate at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, told The Guardian. Trump might also consider a direct attack on Khamenei, but killing the leader would lead to a number of legal concerns and invite a sustained military response.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans
Zoe Saldana become highest-grossing leading actor in box office history
Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here
Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing the
Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success and criticism of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, Dhurandhar, missing out this role in Murder 2, Mastii 4 debacle
Exclusive: Shaad Randhawa on success of Saiyaara, Deewaniyat, criticism of Dhura
US–Iran tensions ecalate as Pentagon orders partial evacuation of key Qatar air base
US–Iran tensions ecalate as Pentagon orders partial evacuation of key Qatar base
Vijay faces another setback after Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed
Amid Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement