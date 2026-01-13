Iran protests: Around 2,000 people dead; over 10,000 arrested as brutal crackdown continues

Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'
WORLD
Ground reports coming in from Iran suggest that the death toll from the ongoing nationwide protests has climbed sharply. One official has put the number of those killed in the government crackdown against demonstrators at around 2,000, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. People in Iran have described heavy security deployments, significant damage to public property, and deep uncertainty over their country's future. Tensions have also skyrocketed in the backdrop of repeated threats from United States President Donald Trump, who said that he could use the military to protect peaceful protesters.
An unnamed Iranian official told Reuters that about 2,000 people have been killed during the massive unrest, and blamed "terrorists" for the deaths. The government of Iran has not released any official death toll linked to the countrywide protests. As per a report by the Associated Press (AP), Iran eased some curbs on Tuesday, allowing people to make phone calls abroad for the first time in days. However, internet services and text messaging remain suspended.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said more than 600 demonstrations have taken place across all of Iran's 31 provinces. The agency also reported over 640 deaths and more than 10,700 arrests citing its activist network inside Iran, as per AP. United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has expressed alarm at the situation, saying: "This cycle of horrific violence cannot continue." Meanwhile, Iran has shot back warnings to the US, with officials saying that pro-government gatherings had foiled foreign plans.