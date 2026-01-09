FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video

BCCI offers Mustafizur Rahman a return to IPL 2026? Bangladesh Board president clears the air

Sabarimala Gold 'Chori' Case: Who is Kandararu Rajeevaru, chief priest in Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple, arrested by SIT

Mamata Banerjee's FIRST reaction to TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien dragged away during protest outside Amit Shah's residence in Delhi over ED raids, says, 'arrogance in...'

Iran after Venezuela? Why Donald Trump can't afford regime change in Tehran?

Emraan Hashmi makes SHOCKING comment on viral cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Nothing has...'

Ram Gopal Varma reacts to Toxic first look, says this to director Geetu Mohandas on Yash's intimate scene: 'No male director is man enough to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opene

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Donald Trump had earlier threatened the Iranian government over the crackdown on protestors.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 03:57 PM IST

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Photo: X / khamenei_ir
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned US President Donald Trump, advising him to focus on the problems within his own country rather than commenting on Iran. Khamenei's remarks come amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington. 

Addressing the public on Friday, Khamenei called Trump 'arrogant', and alleged that his hands were 'stained with the blood of' Iranians. Khamenei further claimed that the US President would be 'overthrown'. Iran's Supreme Leader further said protestors are 'ruining their own streets to make the President of another country happy'.

Trump had earlier threatened the Iranian government over the crackdown on protestors. "Iran has been told very strongly, even more strongly than I’m speaking to you right now, that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell," Trump said. The US President had also claimed that Khamenei was 'looking to go somewhere', adding that the situation in Iran was 'getting very bad'.

Iran Protests

The protests in Iran began over economic woes and have now become a nationwide agitation against the falling economy and the weakening of the Iranian Rial. More than 2,270 persons have been detained in connection with the agitation, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The protests, which began on December 28 with a shutdown in Tehran Bazaar, have spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces.

India urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

India on Monday urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran as the country has been rocked by a wave of protests over inflation and currency devaluation. New Delhi also advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstrations. "In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..
Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash
Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opene
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'
Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter...
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026, internet goes gaga over garland seller; watch video
Who is Afsana Pawar? 'Next Mona Lisa' at Prayagraj Magh Mela 2026
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement