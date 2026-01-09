Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Donald Trump had earlier threatened the Iranian government over the crackdown on protestors.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has warned US President Donald Trump, advising him to focus on the problems within his own country rather than commenting on Iran. Khamenei's remarks come amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Addressing the public on Friday, Khamenei called Trump 'arrogant', and alleged that his hands were 'stained with the blood of' Iranians. Khamenei further claimed that the US President would be 'overthrown'. Iran's Supreme Leader further said protestors are 'ruining their own streets to make the President of another country happy'.

Trump had earlier threatened the Iranian government over the crackdown on protestors. "Iran has been told very strongly, even more strongly than I’m speaking to you right now, that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell," Trump said. The US President had also claimed that Khamenei was 'looking to go somewhere', adding that the situation in Iran was 'getting very bad'.

Iran Protests

The protests in Iran began over economic woes and have now become a nationwide agitation against the falling economy and the weakening of the Iranian Rial. More than 2,270 persons have been detained in connection with the agitation, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. The protests, which began on December 28 with a shutdown in Tehran Bazaar, have spread to all of Iran's 31 provinces.

India urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran

India on Monday urged its nationals to avoid non-essential travel to Iran as the country has been rocked by a wave of protests over inflation and currency devaluation. New Delhi also advised Indian citizens in Iran to exercise due caution and avoid travelling to areas witnessing protests or demonstrations. "In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.