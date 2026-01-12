Iran Protests: Donald Trump claims Persian nation seeks...as death toll rises above 500; Reza Pahlavi calls for nationwide...
WORLD
Iran is facing its deadliest unrest in years as protests over economic hardship evolve into a nationwide challenge to the political system. Rights groups warn hundreds may have been killed, internet blackouts persist, and global leaders urge restraint.
Iran is witnessing its most severe wave of unrest in years, with human rights groups warning that the death toll from nationwide protests could run into the hundreds. Demonstrations that began over economic hardship have rapidly evolved into a broad challenge to the country’s political system, triggering a harsh security response.
Norway-based rights organisation Iran Human Rights (IHR) said it has verified the deaths of at least 192 protesters but warned the real number could be far higher. The group cited unconfirmed reports suggesting several hundred, and possibly over 2,000, people may have been killed, describing the violence as a grave international crime.
Another watchdog, Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), reported that at least 420 demonstrators have died in the past two weeks, including children. These figures have intensified international concern over the scale of force being used.
Video footage verified by international media reportedly shows numerous bodies outside a morgue near Tehran, with grieving families attempting to identify loved ones. Rights groups say such images reinforce fears that official casualty counts significantly understate the true toll.
The protests have continued despite a nationwide internet shutdown lasting several days. Monitoring groups say the blackout has sharply restricted the flow of information, making it difficult to assess the full extent of deaths and arrests. Thousands are believed to have been detained.
Journalists on the ground describe Tehran as largely immobilised, with many businesses shuttered and security forces deployed across the city. Inflation continues to worsen, with food prices rising sharply, further fuelling public anger that initially sparked the unrest.
What began as protests against the rising cost of living has now turned into a broader movement opposing the theocratic system established after the 1979 revolution.
Exiled former crown prince Reza Pahlavi declared a new phase of resistance, urging protesters to occupy key streets and calling on security forces to side with the public. He also appealed to Iranians abroad to take symbolic action at diplomatic missions.
Iranian leaders, however, have blamed foreign actors for the unrest. President Masoud Pezeshkian accused adversaries of exploiting the situation, while officials warned that legal action against protesters would be uncompromising.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Iranian authorities to show restraint, respect basic freedoms, and restore communications. Israel voiced support for protesters, while the United States warned Tehran against further bloodshed.
Analysts caution that the crisis could have global consequences, particularly if calls for strikes disrupt Iran’s oil exports, adding economic risk to an already volatile situation.