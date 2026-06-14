FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Massive fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College, short circuit suspected

Massive fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College, short cir

Tere Naam 2? Salman Khan's latest look goes viral, fans react: Radhe bhaiya is back'

Tere Naam 2? Salman Khan's latest look goes viral, fans react: Radhe bhaiya

Madhya Pradesh Horror: 3-year-old patient dies after alleged formalin injection at AIIMS Bhopal, FIR filed against two nurses

3-year-old patient dies after alleged formalin injection at AIIMS Bhopal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

HomeWorld

WORLD

Iran protests erupt in Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over US peace deal talks

Dozens protested in Iran’s Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over comments on a possible US peace deal. Protesters accused negotiators of concessions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 10:30 AM IST

Iran protests erupt in Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over US peace deal talks
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Dozens of protesters gathered on Saturday outside a foreign ministry office in Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, expressing anger over remarks made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding a potential peace deal with the United States.

    Chanting slogans against the top diplomat, demonstrators reportedly accused him of making excessive concessions in negotiations linked to the proposed agreement.

    Slogans target top Iranian officials

    Videos shared by the Fars news agency showed women dressed in black chadors chanting slogans such as “death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator” outside the building. Protesters were also seen waving red and black flags during the demonstration.

    Separate footage circulating on social media, unverified by AFP, appeared to show similar protests in Tehran, where demonstrators reportedly called for the resignation of Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

    Controversial peace deal under discussion

    The protests come amid growing political debate in Iran over a peace deal reportedly being promoted by US President Donald Trump, with mediation from Pakistan.

    Hardline critics argue that the proposed agreement would weaken Iran’s strategic position, particularly its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

    They also claim Iranian negotiators have made too many concessions in the ongoing talks.

    Araghchi defends negotiation position

    In a televised interview on Friday, Abbas Araghchi said the proposed deal includes provisions for lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, which was imposed in response to Iran’s restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

    He added that the administration of the strategic waterway “will no longer be the same as before,” describing it as one of Iran’s key instruments of deterrence.

    Rising political tensions

    The controversy highlights deep divisions within Iran over how to approach negotiations with Washington and its allies.

    While the deal is being promoted by US and Pakistani officials as a possible breakthrough, Iranian authorities have taken a more cautious stance on the timeline, with uncertainty remaining over whether an agreement could be finalized as early as Sunday.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Iran protests erupt in Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over US peace deal talks
    Iran protests erupt in Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi
    Massive fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College, short circuit suspected
    Massive fire breaks out at restaurant near Delhi's Deshbandhu College, short cir
    Tere Naam 2? Salman Khan's latest look goes viral, fans react: Radhe bhaiya is back'
    Tere Naam 2? Salman Khan's latest look goes viral, fans react: Radhe bhaiya
    FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3 Highlights: Brazil held by Morocco in 1-1 draw, Qatar snatch late point against Switzerland
    FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 3: Brazil draw with Morocco, Qatar deny Switzerland win
    Who is Gurbhej Singh? Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London, police nab suspects
    Who is Gurbhej Singh? Indian-origin man killed in knife attack in London
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
    FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
    IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
    IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
    OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
    Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
    Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
    From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
    Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement