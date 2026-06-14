Iran protests erupt in Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over US peace deal talks

Dozens protested in Iran’s Mashhad against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over comments on a possible US peace deal. Protesters accused negotiators of concessions affecting the Strait of Hormuz.

Dozens of protesters gathered on Saturday outside a foreign ministry office in Mashhad, in northeastern Iran, expressing anger over remarks made by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi regarding a potential peace deal with the United States.

Chanting slogans against the top diplomat, demonstrators reportedly accused him of making excessive concessions in negotiations linked to the proposed agreement.

Slogans target top Iranian officials

Videos shared by the Fars news agency showed women dressed in black chadors chanting slogans such as “death to dishonourable Araghchi, the infiltrator” outside the building. Protesters were also seen waving red and black flags during the demonstration.

Separate footage circulating on social media, unverified by AFP, appeared to show similar protests in Tehran, where demonstrators reportedly called for the resignation of Araghchi and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Controversial peace deal under discussion

The protests come amid growing political debate in Iran over a peace deal reportedly being promoted by US President Donald Trump, with mediation from Pakistan.

Hardline critics argue that the proposed agreement would weaken Iran’s strategic position, particularly its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route.

They also claim Iranian negotiators have made too many concessions in the ongoing talks.

Araghchi defends negotiation position

In a televised interview on Friday, Abbas Araghchi said the proposed deal includes provisions for lifting the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, which was imposed in response to Iran’s restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the administration of the strategic waterway “will no longer be the same as before,” describing it as one of Iran’s key instruments of deterrence.

Rising political tensions

The controversy highlights deep divisions within Iran over how to approach negotiations with Washington and its allies.

While the deal is being promoted by US and Pakistani officials as a possible breakthrough, Iranian authorities have taken a more cautious stance on the timeline, with uncertainty remaining over whether an agreement could be finalized as early as Sunday.