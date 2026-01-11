Iran protests: Death toll rises to 192; President Masoud Pezeshkian issues BIG statement against US and Israel, says...

According to Reuters, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the U.S. ⁠and Israel of“sowing chaos ⁠and disorder” in ‌Iran ‌by calling out “riots”, ‍and ordering Iranians to distance themselves ⁠from “rioters and terrorists.

Iran protest intensifed against the government, with the death toll rising to at least 192 people, with many more injured and over 2,300 arrested, according to Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based NGO. The protests, now in their second week, were sparked by economic strain and have escalated into broader anti-government demonstrations. A days-long internet blackout has made it challenging to verify the exact toll.

Iranian President accuses the US and Israel of chaos

According to Reuters, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the U.S. ⁠and Israel of“sowing chaos ⁠and disorder” in ‌Iran ‌by ordering “riots”, ‍and called ‍upon Iranians to distance themselves ⁠from “rioters and terrorists'. He addressed economic plans and “people’s demands” in an interview on Sunday (January 11, 2026), as anger over the rising cost of living intensifies, state TV said. So far, Iran has made significant arrests of key figures as protest has swept the Islamic Republic, the national police chief said.

Amid this, Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, jas issued a stark warning to the US, stating that Tehran would view Washington's military and commercial bases as "legitimate targets" for retaliation if the Trump administration intervenes militarily amid continuing unrest in the country. "If the US takes military action towards Iran or the occupied territories, the US military and shipping centres will be considered legitimate targets," Qalibaf said. "We do not limit ourselves to only reacting after an action has been taken," he added. Qalibaf's remarks came after United States President Donald Trump reiterated his threat to attack Iran if authorities used force to suppress a growing wave of nationwide protests triggered by public frustration against the government.

Against this backdrop, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused the US administration of being behind the large-scale protests in Iran. Speaking at a public event on January 9, Khamenei said the protesters were acting to please the President of America."There are also those whose work is destruction. Last night in Tehran, and in some other places, a bunch of vandals came and destroyed a building belonging to their own country.

Iran protest: What we know so far

Protests have spread across Iran since late December, with increasing calls for ending the clerical system in place since the 1979 Islamic revolution. Human rights groups urged restraint amid reports of deaths and mass arrests. Earlier on Saturday, Iran's attorney general Mohammad Movahedi Azad warned that anyone joining the protests would be considered an "enemy of God", a charge that carries the death penalty, state television reported. Al Jazeera reported that Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warned that safeguarding the 1979 revolution's achievements and the country's security was a "red line, according to state TV. As political voices outside Iran also weighed in, Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's deposed Shah, urged Iranians to organise more targeted protests aimed at taking and holding city centres."Our goal is no longer just to take to the streets. The goal is to prepare to seize and hold city centres," he said in a video message on social media, calling for protests on Saturday and Sunday.

