Iran Protests: Australia, Canada and EU strongly criticise killing of protesters, 'Must immediately end the use...'

Australia, Canada and the European Union have issued a joint condemnation of the killing of anti-government demonstrators in Iran, while praising the courage of ordinary Iranians who continue to protest despite mounting repression. The statement comes as nationwide unrest enters its third week, with reports of growing casualties and widespread communication restrictions.

Anti-government demonstrations have continued to erupt across multiple Iranian cities, even as authorities imposed internet and communication blackouts in several regions in an apparent effort to curb mobilisation and control information flow.

Rising Death Toll and Crackdown on Protesters

According to various media and rights groups, at least 62 people have been killed since protests began in late December, though independent figures suggest the toll may be higher. The unrest, which started as demonstrations over economic hardship, has steadily evolved into broader protests challenging Iran’s political leadership.

In their joint statement, the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada and the European Union applauded the resilience of protesters while strongly criticising the Iranian state’s response. They denounced the use of lethal force, arbitrary detentions and intimidation tactics against civilians.

The statement urged Iranian authorities to immediately halt excessive violence by security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Basij militia, warning that dozens of lives had already been lost. The ministers stressed that Tehran has an obligation to safeguard its citizens and uphold basic freedoms, including the right to peaceful assembly and expression.

Protests Spread Nationwide Amid Official Silence

The demonstrations initially broke out on December 28, 2025, in Tehran’s marketplaces, driven by soaring inflation and the sharp depreciation of Iran’s currency. Since then, they have spread into a nationwide movement reflecting deeper dissatisfaction with the clerical establishment led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

While Iranian state media largely avoided reporting on fatalities in the early days of unrest, it acknowledged on Friday that casualties had occurred, without disclosing specific figures.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that more than 65 people have been killed and over 2,300 individuals detained as protests entered their 13th day. According to HRANA, demonstrations have occurred at more than 500 locations across all 31 provinces.

Reza Pahlavi Appeals for International Intervention

As protests continued, Iran’s exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi appealed directly to US President Donald Trump, calling for urgent international support. In a social media message, Pahlavi urged Washington to be prepared to intervene to assist the Iranian people.

Following his appeal, large crowds reportedly gathered in several cities, with protesters chanting anti-government slogans and, in some cases, voicing support for Pahlavi’s return. Pahlavi is the son of Iran’s last monarch, who was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.