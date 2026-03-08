Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hardened his stance after briefly apologising for attacks on Gulf neighbours, warning that Tehran will retaliate if pressured. Fresh explosions were reported across the Middle East as tensions rose between Iran, the US and Israel.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to harden his position on Sunday, a day after offering an apology to neighbouring Gulf countries over attacks linked to Tehran. His latest remarks suggested that Iran would not hesitate to retaliate if it faced further pressure or military action.

President Clarifies Earlier Remarks

In a video message, Pezeshkian said his earlier comments had been misunderstood by opponents. He stressed that Iran would respond decisively to any aggression.

“The enemy has misinterpreted my words,” he said, adding that Iran would not remain passive if it was attacked. According to the president, the country’s response would grow stronger if pressure against Tehran increased. He also emphasised that Iran would never submit to intimidation or external pressure.

His statement came shortly after he had apologised to neighbouring nations affected by missile and drone strikes attributed to Iran. At the time, Pezeshkian had said he was sorry for the attacks and indicated that Iran’s interim leadership had agreed to halt further strikes unless another country launched an attack on Iranian territory.

Attacks and Explosions Reported Across Gulf

Despite the earlier conciliatory tone, tensions in the region continued to escalate. Explosions were reported in several Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

In Dubai, debris from an intercepted projectile reportedly triggered a fire in a residential tower in the Marina district. Air raid sirens were also heard in parts of the region, signalling growing security concerns.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is part of the country’s interim leadership council, reinforced the tougher stance. He claimed that certain facilities in neighbouring countries were being used by Iran’s enemies and warned that these locations could remain targets of future attacks.

War of Words With Washington

The latest developments followed sharp warnings from Donald Trump, who cautioned that Iran would face severe consequences if hostilities continued. Trump said Tehran would be “hit very hard” and suggested that additional targets could be struck.

Pezeshkian dismissed Trump’s demand for Iran’s 'unconditional surrender,' calling it unrealistic. The US president responded with a strong rebuttal, continuing the heated exchange through public statements and social media.

Rising Military Activity in the Region

Meanwhile, military activity intensified across the Middle East. Iran reportedly launched new waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US forces. In response, the United States and Israel carried out strikes inside Tehran, with reports suggesting that an airport facility was damaged.

Additional explosions were reported overnight in the Iranian capital, while fresh attacks allegedly struck fuel tanks near Kuwait’s airport and a desalination plant in Bahrain. Reports of blasts also emerged from Baghdad, highlighting the widening scope of tensions in the region.