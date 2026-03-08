FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026

US-Israel-Iran war: Pope Leo calls for end to violence as Lebanon death toll nears 400 | Top points

Rajasthan Horror: Man cuts off mother-in-law’s nose in Jalore, flees; police probe underway

Watch: MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma walk out with T20 World Cup trophy at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad crowd erupts

Suryakumar Yadav's reaction after learning Cole McConchie isn't playing goes viral

Bhooth Bangla teaser to release tomorrow on March 9, here's why Akshay Kumar has chosen this date: Report

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on her egg-freezing journey on Women's Day, says women are 'badasses': 'Female body is extraordinary'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground

Will US send troops to Iran amid war? Trump considers ground ops

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Kohli and Afridi with rare T20 WC record

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception

In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement

Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career

Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM

HomeWorld

WORLD

Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hardened his stance after briefly apologising for attacks on Gulf neighbours, warning that Tehran will retaliate if pressured. Fresh explosions were reported across the Middle East as tensions rose between Iran, the US and Israel.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 10:02 PM IST

Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian appeared to harden his position on Sunday, a day after offering an apology to neighbouring Gulf countries over attacks linked to Tehran. His latest remarks suggested that Iran would not hesitate to retaliate if it faced further pressure or military action.

President Clarifies Earlier Remarks

In a video message, Pezeshkian said his earlier comments had been misunderstood by opponents. He stressed that Iran would respond decisively to any aggression.

“The enemy has misinterpreted my words,” he said, adding that Iran would not remain passive if it was attacked. According to the president, the country’s response would grow stronger if pressure against Tehran increased. He also emphasised that Iran would never submit to intimidation or external pressure.

His statement came shortly after he had apologised to neighbouring nations affected by missile and drone strikes attributed to Iran. At the time, Pezeshkian had said he was sorry for the attacks and indicated that Iran’s interim leadership had agreed to halt further strikes unless another country launched an attack on Iranian territory.

Attacks and Explosions Reported Across Gulf

Despite the earlier conciliatory tone, tensions in the region continued to escalate. Explosions were reported in several Gulf states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

In Dubai, debris from an intercepted projectile reportedly triggered a fire in a residential tower in the Marina district. Air raid sirens were also heard in parts of the region, signalling growing security concerns.

Iran’s judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, who is part of the country’s interim leadership council, reinforced the tougher stance. He claimed that certain facilities in neighbouring countries were being used by Iran’s enemies and warned that these locations could remain targets of future attacks.

War of Words With Washington

The latest developments followed sharp warnings from Donald Trump, who cautioned that Iran would face severe consequences if hostilities continued. Trump said Tehran would be “hit very hard” and suggested that additional targets could be struck.

Pezeshkian dismissed Trump’s demand for Iran’s 'unconditional surrender,' calling it unrealistic. The US president responded with a strong rebuttal, continuing the heated exchange through public statements and social media.

Rising Military Activity in the Region

Meanwhile, military activity intensified across the Middle East. Iran reportedly launched new waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf countries hosting US forces. In response, the United States and Israel carried out strikes inside Tehran, with reports suggesting that an airport facility was damaged.

Additional explosions were reported overnight in the Iranian capital, while fresh attacks allegedly struck fuel tanks near Kuwait’s airport and a desalination plant in Bahrain. Reports of blasts also emerged from Baghdad, highlighting the widening scope of tensions in the region.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Amid US-Israel war, Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Iran President Pezeshkian says apology to neighbours ‘misinterpreted by enemy’
Will US send troops to Iran amid deadly war? Trump reportedly considering boots on the ground
Will US send troops to Iran amid war? Trump considers ground ops
IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi with rare T20 World Cup knockout record
IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson matches Kohli and Afridi with rare T20 WC record
Delhi: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused in Uttam Nagar clash; SC/ST Act invoked
Uttam Nagar Clash: MCD takes ‘bulldozer’ action on house linked to accused
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma emulates Virat Kohli, scripts record in T20 World Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs at Komal Nahta's son's pre-wedding reception
In Pics: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar and more celebs
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces engagement
Who is Akriti Agarwal? Meet Prithvi Shaw's fiancé after cricketer announces enga
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM; Know his education, political career
Nitish Kumar son joins JD(U): Meet Nishant Kumar, who may become Bihar deputy CM
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown, SEE PICS
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rahul Mishra’s ‘Pointilism Fields’ sequinned gown
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavish Rs 10 crore Chennai home, net worth
Amid alleged relationship with TVK Chief Vijay, a look at Trisha Krishnan’s lavi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement