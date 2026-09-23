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Iran President Pezeshkian at UNGA: ‘We are victims of terrorism’; US delegate walks out

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian rejected US terrorism claims at UNGA 2026, called Iran a victim of terrorism and warned of a wider regional conflict.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 10:51 PM IST

Iran President Pezeshkian at UNGA: ‘We are victims of terrorism’; US delegate walks out
Iran President Pezeshkian at UNGA: ‘We are victims of terrorism’; US delegate walks out
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran is a 'victim of terrorism', while rejecting US claims of terrorism in a strong address before the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday (local time). A few minutes into Pezeshkian’s speech, the sole US delegate stood up, picked up his briefcase and left the UN General Assembly hall.

Iranian President's address at UNGA 2026: Key points

Pezeshkian said Iran has not attacked another country for 200 years and argued that those accusing Tehran of terrorism have themselves carried out attacks against Iran. "The United States President described us as terrorists. Iran has not attacked anyone for 200 years, but now we’re being accused of being a source of instability in the region; we’re labelled terrorists. We have been victims of terrorism our leader was assassinated. Those who are terrorists call us as such. Our people are targets by Israel and us. We responded but did not hit civilian structures. Against international law. Israel is like a terrorist in Gaza. They are committing terrorism in Gaza,” Pezeshkian said. 

Holding up photos of students killed in the Minab school strike and a picture of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Pezeshkian alleged that Israeli and US attacks have targeted Iranian civilians and critical infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, universities and healthcare facilities.

"They came into surrounding territories and targeted our universities, our healthcare centres, our schools, our hospitals, our infrastructure, all of it against international law. The United States, by using weapons with multiple warheads, targeted that sports hall. They martyred and assassinated our scientists, our men, women, and children. Innocent children who, in truth, had committed no crimes, no sins. The US seeks to sacrifice the population of a country in order to achieve its illegitimate goals."

Pezeshkian on Iran's defence policy

Pezeshkian said Iran’s military and nuclear programmes are defensive and aimed at national development, stressing that Iran does not need external permission to defend itself. "Our innocent people have been the targets of cowardly attacks and aggressions imposed upon our country, and we defended ourselves with utmost strength," he said. “We do not seek power in order to attack or commit aggression. We seek energy for progress, not to threaten societies with weapons. We say it clearly: in order to defend our country, we do not seek anyone’s permission or approval."

Pezeshkian also spoke about US sanctions that disproportionately affect sick people, the poor and other vulnerable sections of Iranian society. He cautioned that restrictions on Iran’s maritime access could widen the conflict and create a broader regional crisis. He said Iran does not seek security through the insecurity of other countries and warned that attacks on Iranian cities would not go unanswered.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

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