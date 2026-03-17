'Iran posed no imminent threat': Who is Joseph Kant? Donald Trump's top official resigns as US' war aggression rises

Joseph or ‘Joe’ Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on Tuesday, stepping back from US' war aggression against Iran. He refused to "support" US in the war against Iran citing 'good conscience'

Joseph or ‘Joe’ Kent, director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, resigned on Tuesday, stepping back from US' war aggression against Iran. He refused to "support" US in the war against Iran citing 'good conscience' and claimed that the US started this war under pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.

This has been the first high-profile resignation in an inner opposition to President Donald Trump's decision to start a war against Iran amid already tense situation.