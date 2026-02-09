Iran pledges to continue uranium enrichment despite US military escalation, says, 'No one has right to dictate'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran won't be pressured into altering its nuclear stance, expressing doubts about the US's genuine interest in negotiations

Iran has rejected pressure from Washington to abandon its uranium enrichment program, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stating that Tehran will not be intimidated into changing its nuclear policy. Speaking at a public forum in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that uranium enrichment is a non-negotiable issue for Iran, citing the country's right to self-determination. "Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if a war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behaviour," he said.

Araghchi questions US intentions

Araghchi expressed deep skepticism about the United States' intentions in ongoing negotiations, pointing to continued sanctions and military activity in the region. He dismissed US military deployments, including the presence of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, as ineffective pressure tactics. "Their military deployment in the region does not scare us," Araghchi told the forum. Iran has little trust in Washington and questions whether the US is genuinely committed to diplomacy.

Talks resume amid tensions

The remarks came as Iran and the US resumed talks in Oman, aiming to ease tensions and revive the nuclear deal. Tehran is seeking relief from sweeping economic sanctions, while Washington wants limits on Iran's nuclear program. Araghchi said Iran is prepared to consider "a series of confidence-building measures" in exchange for sanctions relief, but progress depends on mutual respect.

US shows military muscle

Tensions remained high as US officials visited the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, underlining Washington's military presence. Lead negotiator Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner toured the vessel, with Witkoff saying the carrier group was "keeping us safe" and supporting President Donald Trump's policy of "peace through strength".

The talks are taking place against the backdrop of domestic unrest in Iran, with protests over economic hardship and political complaints leading to widespread violence. Iranian authorities say at least 3,117 people were killed during the unrest, while the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reports far higher figures, claiming nearly 7,000 deaths and over 51,000 arrests.