Iran plans new shipping rules for Strait of Hormuz, signals fees for vessels amid rising tensions

As per a top Iranian official, Tehran is planning to introduce a 'managed transit mechanism' for the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing Middle East tensions. For those unversed, the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for transporting nearly 20 percent of the world’s energy supply.

Iran is looking to introduce a new 'managed transit mechanism' in the Strait of Hormuz, which will aim to regulate maritime traffic effectively. (Pic Credits: X)

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, Iran is preparing to introduce a new traffic management system for vessels passing through the strategically critical route, Strait of Hormuz. As per a report by Reuters, the head of the Iranian parliamentary national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said that Tehran had finalised a designated route for managing the vessel movement, which will be unveiled soon.

For those unversed, the Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and is responsible for one-fifth of the world's energy supply.

Iran's proposal for Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian authorities said that Tehran plans to create a 'managed transit mechanism', which will aim to regulate maritime traffic effectively. Under Iran's new proposal, vessels with a new system are expected to receive navigation and security-related services in return for certain fees.

As per the Iranian officials, the new plan is aimed at improving monitoring, coordination, and safety in the world's busiest shipping corridor. However, the news has raised serious concerns over the sea route because of its importance to international trade and energy supplies.

Importance of Hormuz

One of the most popular and busiest waterways, the Strait of Hormuz is responsible for a major portion of the crude oil. Energy-producing countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran, rely heavily on this route to transport oil and liquified natural gas.

Any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz directly impacts global energy supplies and international oil prices.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump recently went to China on a 2-day visit, where he held a meeting with the Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed a plethora of topics, including the Iran War