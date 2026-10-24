Iran's Pezeshkian to meet Putin in Moscow next week: What's on the agenda?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week. But what could their meeting mean for the West?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week, which has raised the eyebrows of many in the West. On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the meeting is part of continued consultations on bilateral cooperation and key regional and international developments.

What did Iran say about Pezeshkian-Putin meeting?

In a statement shared on his Telegram channel, Araghchi said that the next week's meeting would follow discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his recent Iran visit. ''Last week, I hosted Mr Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. We discussed in detail the latest developments in bilateral relations and the most important regional and international issues,'' Araghchi said.

Talking about the agenda of the meeting, he added, ''We also emphasised the importance of continuing consultations to safeguard common interests and strengthen regional peace and stability. These talks and consultations will continue next week in Moscow, with the presence of the presidents of the two countries.''

Pezeshkian and Putin to meet for second time in 30 days

Meanwhile, the upcoming meeting will mark the second time Pezeshkian and Putin have met within 30 days, as both leaders last met on the sidelines of the Caspian Environment Summit in Turkmenistan on October 8. Before that, both leaders met during a summit in Kyrgyzstan in September.

During Lavrov's recent visit to Tehran, Russia and Iran discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and coordinate their positions on regional and international issues. Apart from this, Pezeshkian recently reiterated that Iran would continue negotiations despite previous attacks during earlier rounds of engagement with the US.

According to Iranian news agency ISNA, Pezeshkian said, ''We are in talks, but everytime we engage in dialogue with America, they attack again; however, we will not withdraw from the negotiating table.''

(With ANI inputs)