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Iran parliament approves tolls for Strait of Hormuz, bans US and Israeli ships amid ongoing conflict

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran's Parliament has approved a plan to charge tolls on merchant ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 31, 2026, 11:57 AM IST

Iran parliament approves tolls for Strait of Hormuz, bans US and Israeli ships amid ongoing conflict
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Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Iranian Parliament has approved a proposal to impose tolls on commercial vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz, according to local media reports. Details regarding the exact toll rates remain unclear, and the plan reportedly requires consent from neighbouring nations sharing the strategic waterway, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Restricted Passage for Select Nations

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow channel between Iran and Oman connecting the Gulf’s oil and gas producers to global markets, has become a flashpoint in regional tensions. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has effectively restricted passage through the strait. Last week, Iranian authorities stated that only ships from five 'friendly' nations, India, China, Russia, Iraq and Pakistan, would be permitted transit. Meanwhile, vessels linked to the US and its allies have reportedly been targeted by the IRGC.

The parliamentary plan also specifies that ships associated with the US, Israel and nations imposing sanctions on Iran would be denied passage, further intensifying the blockade. Earlier reports suggested a toll of USD 2 million per vessel, though the Iranian embassy in India denied those claims, labelling them 'unfounded.'

US Strategy and Strait of Hormuz

In a related development, Donald Trump is said to be considering ending the US military campaign against Iran without reopening the strait, according to The Wall Street Journal. US officials reportedly aim to dismantle Iran’s naval and missile capabilities and encourage diplomatic pressure to reopen the strategic waterway.

Approximately one-fifth of global energy trade passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it a critical route for oil and gas shipments. Analysts note that prolonged conflict over the strait could have severe implications for global energy markets.

Rising Casualties and Regional Conflict

The Middle East conflict, which began on February 28 following US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran, entered its 32nd day on Tuesday. Retaliatory Iranian attacks have targeted Israel, US military installations, and other strategic sites in Gulf countries. According to multiple sources, the conflict has already resulted in more than 3,000 casualties, highlighting the escalating humanitarian and geopolitical crisis in the region.

The situation remains volatile, with the toll proposal and naval restrictions raising international concern over trade and security in one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints.

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